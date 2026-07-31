From constraint to capability

CrushBank partnered with IBM® Bob™, an AI-powered development partner, to rethink one of the biggest barriers to AI adoption: unlocking and preparing enterprise data for use. Rather than relying on traditional discovery engagements to untangle legacy applications, analyze databases, and map relationships across disconnected systems, the company incorporated Bob into every stage of the process. Working alongside CrushBank’s engineers, Bob helped analyze system architectures, uncover dependencies, generate schemas, and build the ingestion pipelines needed to transform fragmented information into AI-ready data.

The result was a more repeatable and scalable approach to data enablement that reduced much of the manual effort historically associated with these projects. CrushBank’s data environment ran on IBM Cloud® and included IBM watsonx.data®, an Iceberg-based architecture, and the Milvus vector database—enabling governed data handling and semantic search. With governance in place and the approach mature, CrushBank reimagined its delivery model. Instead of assembling large consulting teams for every engagement, the company paired individual engineers with Bob, creating AI-augmented “one-person product teams.” These teams combined human expertise with AI-assisted analysis and development, enabling engineers to take on work that traditionally required multiple specialists across data engineering, integration, architecture, and application development. Throughout the process, CrushBank maintained a human-in-the-loop review model to validate outputs, guide implementation decisions, and ensure quality and governance standards were met.

The company then transformed data residing in enterprise applications, databases, and document repositories into structured, governed, and AI-ready assets. Once prepared, the data was connected through secure MCP servers, allowing customers to access and use enterprise knowledge through the AI platforms and applications that best fit their needs. For customers requiring managed orchestration, CrushBank can also leverage IBM watsonx® Orchestrate® where orchestration fits the deployment. By focusing on data accessibility rather than a single AI destination, CrushBank created a flexible framework that enabled organizations to unlock existing information, support emerging AI use cases, and integrate with a rapidly evolving AI ecosystem.