AI speeds industrial maintenance troubleshooting

Crazylog works with IBM and PEDAB to use watsonx.ai, watsonx.data and IBM Cloud to help technicians find trusted answers faster
Across industrial sectors, maintenance teams are operating in environments that are becoming more complex, more documented and more time critical. Equipment is more sophisticated, compliance requirements are higher and the volume of technical information technicians must rely on continues to grow. When an incident occurs, access to the right information at the right moment is essential to restore operations safely and efficiently.
Crazylog is a recognized expert in industrial maintenance software. Designed by and for technicians in the field, its QuickBrain CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) platform supports daily operations by combining technical documentation management and asset management in a modular SaaS solution. As its customer base expanded and use cases evolved, Crazylog anticipated a broader industry challenge: experienced technicians are retiring and new generations of technicians need easier access to reliable knowledge in the field. At the same time, documentation, asset data and maintenance histories have become increasingly rich, but harder to navigate quickly under pressure.
Rather than viewing this as an operational limitation, Crazylog saw an opportunity to further strengthen its platform. By enabling technicians to interact with complex technical knowledge in a more intuitive way, the company aimed to improve decision making, support safer interventions and help industrial organizations reduce downtime without compromising trust, accuracy or compliance.
to maintenance support information across the first three client implementations
generating ~€240K annual savings per plant
adopted the solution within six months of production release
Crazylog and IBM have been collaborating for more than ten years, building a long-term relationship grounded in trust, technical depth and a shared understanding of industrial maintenance challenges. Over time, this collaboration evolved from infrastructure foundations to advanced AI capabilities, creating the conditions to safely introduce AI into mission critical workflows.
With the support of PEDAB, Crazylog engaged the IBM Client Engineering team to run an experimentation phase using IBM® watsonx.ai®. This phase focused on applying appropriate large language models to Crazylog’s proprietary technical documentation, asset registers and maintenance records. In parallel, the teams explored image-based use cases, such as machine nameplate recognition, to enrich asset data captured directly in the field. Christopher Pajot, Sales Manager at PEDAB, explains: “PEDAB works at the intersection of business and technology. Our role is to help clients move from experimentation to adoption. Working with IBM and Crazylog, we turn innovation into solutions that customers can trust and adopt at scale.”
Following a successful pilot, these capabilities were brought into production. QuickBrain, a modular SaaS platform, is hosted on IBM Cloud®, a governance-first enterprise-grade cloud platform, while IBM watsonx.ai™ is integrated into maintenance workflows through two AI-powered modules: QuickSearch and QuickAssist. QuickSearch enables technicians to ask technical questions in natural language and receive referenced answers grounded in authoritative documentation using retrieval augmented generation (RAG), while QuickAssist goes a step further by generating structured troubleshooting guidance, starting from a specific failure scenario and outlining possible causes and repair steps.
To support retrieval augmented generation (RAG), Crazylog uses IBM watsonx.data® as a vector database to store and retrieve relevant technical documentation, helping ground AI-generated responses in authoritative enterprise knowledge. This architecture reduces the risk of hallucinations and supports responsible AI adoption in industrial and safety critical environments. Jean Yves Kbaier, CEO at Crazylog, summarizes: “Our longstanding partnership with IBM allows us to focus on what matters most: helping technicians make the right decisions in the field, safely and efficiently.”
With AI-powered search embedded into daily maintenance workflows, technicians spend significantly less time searching for information and more time resolving issues. In practice, Crazylog reports a 3x reduction in the average search time for maintenance support information, including technical instructions, spare parts and equipment data. Faster access to accurate procedures supports higher quality interventions, helps reduce equipment downtime and lowers the risk of human error, one of the main causes of equipment failure.
As a result, customers see a ~25% reduction in equipment downtime during maintenance incidents: 10% from faster diagnosis and 15% from higher-quality maintenance operations. At the same time, the solution helps address workforce challenges. Junior technicians gain confidence by accessing expert level knowledge directly in the field, while experienced staff can focus on higher value activities. Dialogue history allows Crazylog to trace how failures are diagnosed and resolved, enabling continuous improvement of documentation and repair procedures.
QuickBrain has been approved by the French Navy to assist crews in critical situations. For example, it can reduce response times by a factor of three in the event of a fire on board. The solution is currently installed on 10 frontline naval vessels, including the aircraft carrier, demonstrating its reliability in safety critical environments.
From a commercial perspective, the AI-powered capabilities position Crazylog as an innovator for both existing customers and prospects. The solution has already been adopted by 3 customers within six months of production release, and is supporting competitive bids with major energy providers, contributing to business growth and market differentiation.
Crazylog is a France based software editor and IBM Gold Partner, creator of QUICKBRAIN, a modular CMMS solution designed by and for maintenance technicians working in the field. QUICKBRAIN was first developed and used inhouse by ENNOVIA in 2009. Following strong customer demand, Crazylog was founded in 2012 by Hélène and Jean Yves Kbaier to further develop and commercialize the solution.
Founded in Sweden more than 30 years ago, PEDAB is an IBM Value Add Distributor and Tech Broker with a strong European presence, supported by local expertise across multiple countries. PEDAB combines solutions, services and delivery capabilities to help customers move from innovation to adoption, working closely with IBM and ecosystem partners to build long term, trusted collaborations.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.