Quickbrain is an innovative technical documentation (DMS) and asset management (EAM) software designed by and for the technicians on the field.

Overview

Quickbrain is a modular SaaS software hosted on the IBM cloud. Main modules are : E-DMS : module dédicated to technical documentation management. E-CMMS : module dedicated to asset management. E-PUB : State of the art S1000D embedded viewer. Quick-Apps : PWA applications to support technicians on the field.

  • Industries
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Energy and utilities
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Machinery
  • Mining and extraction
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Business operations
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • German
  • English
  • French
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - Senegal
  • Americas - Canada, United States of America
  • Asia - Azerbaijan
  • Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Benefits Simplify
Logical association between informations, physical assets and work orders through interactive views (360°, 3D, AR,...).
keep control
Find, organize, schedule, anticipate to achieve great operation performances due to the strong link between technical documentation and assets.
Optimize
Save time on information searches and data management with modern search engine and the Autolink algorithm to automatically link assets to documents.
Key features
The E-PUB plugin allows for publishing XML data modules in HTML format, compatible with the S1000D standard in versions 2.X, 3.X, 4.X, and 5.X.
E-DMS module allows to import data, organize documents, create Smart-drawings to give interactivity to docs with version &content management.
E-CMMS allows to import data, organize documents, create Smart-drawings to make assets interactive and to manage reactive & preventative maintenance.

