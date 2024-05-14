Before generative AI, ContextQA started with automation. It met the IBM team at the South by Southwest (SXSW) event in Austin. The Build IBM Team provided the company with the opportunity to try out a new tool without needing more infrastructure. It was eye-opening because the IBM solution allowed ContextQA to use generative AI models and many out-of-the-box capabilities.

The company worked with the Build Partner team as a technical resource support for a month. The Build Partner team guided ContextQA on what options were available and how to use them for successful deployment. Without much training data, ContextQA wanted to migrate manual test cases and automate them across disparate organizational data. Using natural language processing (NLP) models that IBM provides, ContextQA was able to come up with a large amount of data and automate the manual steps. It was also able to solve for flakiness in software development.

ContextQA had tried OpenAI, but the company experienced several limitations. One of the main issues that ContextQA faced was the privacy and ethics around those models. It is crucial for enterprise customers to have secure, non-biased ethical models, and the IBM® watsonx.ai™ studio solved that problem. ContextQA tried different solutions but couldn’t find the right answer, except with IBM.

With IBM AI technology, the company was able to identify what had changed in the software, provide relevant, accurate suggestions, and perform the correct tasks. So, flakiness in testing was gone using the IBM models.

“We used watsonx.ai studio to do the NLP-based migration of the manual test cases for larger enterprises with 5,000 test cases written in plain English in their Excel spreadsheet,” says Deep Barot, CEO and Founder of ContextQA. “We were able to migrate all those cases and automate them within a few minutes. This is the power of generative AI that IBM provides.”

IBM has a big ecosystem, its own DevOps tools and is backed by IBM Consulting® to develop cutting-edge technologies, which have proven advantageous for ContextQA in its ability to improve testing and reporting capabilities as well as open doors to many more enterprise customers.