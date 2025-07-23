In the world of B2B e-commerce, success isn’t just about selling products—it’s about delivering seamless, intelligent experiences through fast responses, personalized solutions and the freedom for customers to manage transactions independently. For companies operating in this space, constant innovation isn’t optional—it’s essential.



Computer Gross, an Italy-based value-added distributor, found that this shift brought both opportunities and challenges. As the first value-added distributor for IBM solutions in Italy, the company has remained a partner to IBM and a leader in the distribution sector for more than 30 years.

The company’s platform has grown significantly over the years, attracting thousands of customers—from small businesses to large enterprises. These businesses rely on Computer Gross for everything from product discovery to generating quotes and receiving personalized recommendations.

However, as the company’s customer base expanded, so did the complexity of delivering a smooth experience, especially with a catalog of over 145,000 products. Support teams found themselves overwhelmed by repetitive questions that consumed valuable time, preventing them from focusing on higher-value tasks. Meanwhile, internal teams struggled to manage growing demands for quotes and product discovery. At the same time, the lack of automation limited the success of promotional campaigns and event communications.

The challenges were clear, but Computer Gross saw an opportunity. By simplifying customer interactions and providing both internal teams and users with self-service tools, the company could enhance customer satisfaction, improve operational efficiency and drive new growth opportunities.