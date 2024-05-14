Mushi Labs, the parent company of Clearscope, began as a search engine optimization (SEO) consulting firm. Very quickly, Bernard Huang, the co-founder of Clearscope, and his colleagues saw that the real work of SEO optimization is not only identifying what its customers need to do to make their content highly relevant for potential readers, but also to make it easy to take those actions effectively. Content that ranks high in online searches does more than make a reader want to share, click, or read it. High-ranking content provides more specific information based on the reader’s search that engages the reader more than a competitor’s content and keeps the reader engaged for longer periods of time.

It can be time-consuming to manually evaluate individual pieces of content that rank higher than yours and then identify ways to improve your content experience. Clearscope sought to tackle this challenge. “We said okay, what if we could automate the content optimization process and give data to content marketers in near real-time to help them create higher quality, more relevant content?” says Huang. Mushi Labs wanted to create a product that could help automate the content optimization process. To do that, the business needed a robust natural language processing application.