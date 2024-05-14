City of Markham

On a cold Thursday morning in late January 2020, an ambulance pulled up to a hospital in northeast Toronto and a feverish 50-year-old man with a cough entered the ER. As the medical staff prepared for another case of the flu, the patient added another bit of information that changed everything—he had just returned from Wuhan, China.

After testing positive for a COVID-19 infection, the Wuhan visitor was transferred to an isolation room and became the first known case of coronavirus in Canada.

As the number of COVID-19 cases began to rise in Ontario, and in York Region, Markham officials looked for innovative technology-based tools to keep City residents safe by providing trusted, up to date information about the pandemic.

But then, one of Markham’s leading technology companies reached out to local City leaders with another timely perspective: what if the city didn’t have to wait for a tech-based solution? What if it was ready now?