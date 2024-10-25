The IBM CIO Z Strategy and Platform team crafted a migration plan and operational model tailored to its priority: insourcing all operations. The plan focused on 3 primary areas: building an IBM Z team, setting up 4 new data centers and developing an effective IT modernization strategy. The speed and efficiency required for this effort were unprecedented. Companies as large as IBM typically require up to a decade to accomplish tasks like this.



First, IBM needed a team, since significant institutional knowledge was lost with the completion of the divestiture. A new team of talented IBM Z professionals was hired and prepared to manage the infrastructure. The key was a dynamic operating model that evolved as the team grew, revisiting accountability every 4–6 weeks.



Leadership worked to identify and uplift talent to onboard, and set up extensive knowledge transfer quickly. The newly formed IBM Z team collaborated with the third-party managed infrastructure services provider to conduct approximately 2,000 hours of knowledge transfer to support the more than 300 global systems. The team also started using consistent tooling, such as GitHub and Ansible®, for both distributed and IBM Z infrastructure to reduce dependency on specialized IBM Z skills.



The next challenge was to exit 12 data centers and set up 4 new ones. The team had to acquire, install and configure infrastructure for these new data centers that were located around the world for business and regulatory purposes.



The IT modernization business plan considered platforms, infrastructure and applications, and incorporated activities to simplify the existing architecture. With this in mind, the IBM Z team addressed the following to facilitate day-to-day business activities and create a modern platform:



Workloads consolidation on IBM Z for performance and energy efficiency





Decoupling applications from infrastructure to simplify updates and adoption of newer technologies





Reduction of images and logical partitions to streamline maintenance





Standardize builds and repositories for consistency in the development process





Pipeline, initial program load (IPL), patching, and discovery scripts automation to reduce manual intervention





Pervasive encryption to secure critical data and enable data governance



The CIO Z Strategy and Platform team used a “lift and shift” strategy alongside a new migration approach called “slip and slide.” Unlike lift-and-shift strategies that moved the environment as-is, slip-and-slide allowed IBM to eliminate technical debt by moving the applications onto a fully automated environment. For the transition, the IBM Z team combined technology and process, using IBM Transparent Data Migration Facility (TDMF) z/OS® and IBM Copy Services Manager tools to move 24 PB of data critical to supporting everyday activities and fueling AI tools from IBM.

Additionally, the CIO Z Strategy and Platform team aims to further improve the environment using observability tools—such as IBM Instana® Observability, IBM® OMEGAMON® and IBM Z IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS—as well as AIOps, and to build an IBM Z AI chatbot and leverage IBM watsonx™ Assistant for Z. On the talent side, the CIO organization joined forces with the IBM Partner Ecosystem and IBM Technology Expert Labs teams to set up a sourcing talent funnel. The objective is to train the talent and rotate within the CIO organization, 6–24 months, depending on their profile. Once the rotation is finalized, they would move to the IBM Technology Expert Labs team or work directly with clients.





