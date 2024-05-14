BSH manufactures, sells and services almost every kind of domestic appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washing machines and food processors. With a strong focus on customer service, the company continues to evolve its product offerings, with new smart home appliances and digital services.

What distinguishes BSH from other manufacturers is its professional customer field-service workforce, assisting consumers in 46 countries. Some 5,300 technicians complete around 12 million service jobs every year.

A typical service takes about 30 minutes, and issuing guarantees and receipts might add another 15 minutes to the job. Technicians also manage their own work schedule, adding to their administration time, which cannot then be devoted to customer service.

Martina Krenn, Head of Business Solutions Customer Service at BSH says, “Talking to customer service managers in different countries, we realized that existing workflows and tools did not always meet our high expectations, and satisfaction was low.

“Our goal is to enable our customer service professionals to spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time advising customers, fixing faults and providing value-added services for our customers. But how could we achieve this goal?”