Modernizing mainframe resiliency for AI-ready scale

Evolving IBM Z with cyber resiliency and a unified API/data layer to enable secure, on‑prem AI
Broadridge Financial Solutions sits at the center of global capital markets, where mission critical workloads must meet strict standards for security, governance, and continuous availability. Clients now expect real-time experiences, stronger resilience against cyber risk, and tangible AI outcomes. To meet these expectations, Broadridge engaged IBM to extend its modernization strategy around IBM Z® without disrupting market critical processes.
The objectives were clear. Evolve the high performing mainframe core. Provide governed access to trusted data. Prepare for hybrid AI that can scale. IBM sets modernization as a continuous, platform level program that protects past investments while enabling new capabilities across infrastructure, operating system, middleware, security, automation, and AI services. This direction keeps reliability and compliance intact as change accelerates.
U.S. Treasury flows secured on IBM Z
U.S. mailers supported on mainframe
Broadridge and IBM advanced a Z first modernization that retains IBM Z as the secure, high-volume backbone for regulated processing. IBM Z Cyber Vault was added to create isolated, integrity checked copies that support clean recovery without reworking the integrated stack. The key modernization step introduced a unified data and API layer, giving governed, high confidence access to foundational data on IBM Z. This enables secure integration with cloud-based services on AWS, while regulated data remains protected on IBM Z.
The hybrid architecture now supports AI driven capabilities for pre-trade discovery and post trade operations, anchored to accurate and trusted data on IBM Z, a resilient infrastructure at market scale. This is modernization delivered as a sustained, platform level program, not a one-time code exercise.
Following this work, Broadridge continues to run between 10 and 12 trillion dollars in U.S. Treasury flows per day on a strengthened IBM Z core, delivering secure and always on operations at market scale. IBM Z reliability also supports about 1% of all U.S. mailers, underscoring proven throughput for regulated communications.
The environment extends IBM Z strengths in security, availability, and transaction integrity, and adds cyber resilience with IBM Z Cyber Vault for SLA based recovery.
A unified data and API layer now enables governed access for on-prem, and cloud aligned AI, simplifying integration with AWS services and reducing onboarding friction. The result is steady modernization with IBM that adds new services while protecting reliability, compliance, and prior investments.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. They power investing, governance, and communications for their clients—driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.
Their technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information, please visit www.broadridge.com.
© Copyright IBM Corporation, May 2026.
IBM, the IBM logo, and IBM Z are trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.
Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.