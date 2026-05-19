Modernizing mainframe resiliency for AI-ready scale

Broadridge Financial Solutions sits at the center of global capital markets, where mission critical workloads must meet strict standards for security, governance, and continuous availability. Clients now expect real-time experiences, stronger resilience against cyber risk, and tangible AI outcomes. To meet these expectations, Broadridge engaged IBM to extend its modernization strategy around IBM Z® without disrupting market critical processes.

The objectives were clear. Evolve the high performing mainframe core. Provide governed access to trusted data. Prepare for hybrid AI that can scale. IBM sets modernization as a continuous, platform level program that protects past investments while enabling new capabilities across infrastructure, operating system, middleware, security, automation, and AI services. This direction keeps reliability and compliance intact as change accelerates.