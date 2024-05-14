BRED Banque Populaire

Today’s consumers want to bank on their own terms. That means anywhere, anytime through mobile devices, while keeping the human relationship that binds customers to banks for life. In response, BRED is reinventing itself to delight clients through digital channels, while retaining its focus on building deep relationships with its customers.

To prepare for this transformation, BRED evaluated its IT infrastructure to verify that it could provide the performance, efficiency and scalability to take the bank into a new era and sustain growth. The bank decided that, in order to meet current and future requirements, it was time for a change.

Christophe Boulanger, Servers, Virtualization, Storage, Open & Mainframe, BRED, explains: “At the center of our IT operations is an IBM Z server landscape supported by a virtual tape solution [VTS]. The tape library was almost five years old and it was showing signs of obsolescence. As demand on the environment increased, we were seeing performance decline and backup processes growing longer, which increased the risk of negative impact on our service to clients.”

The BRED IT team set a target: select future-proof infrastructure that offers better performance, enables shorter backup windows and provides built-in scalability. And, thinking long-term, the team wanted to lay the foundations for a cloud strategy. Boulanger comments: “As we want to keep open the possibility of archiving data to the cloud in the future, we needed a new IT solution that would support this option.”