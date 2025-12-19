Brasil TecPar’s ambition to rank among Brazil’s top five telecom operators by 2027 demanded more than network expansion—it required operational intelligence. The company’s consolidation model, integrating multiple regional ISPs, created a complex ecosystem of legacy systems, diverse protocols and massive data flows.

Daily, hundreds of thousands of alerts from OSS (Operations Support Systems for network monitoring) and BSS (Business Support Systems for customer and billing processes), fiber network devices and edge datacenters competed for attention, making it difficult to prioritize critical incidents. Manual triage slowed response times and increased costs, while recurring issues threatened service reliability. The absence of a centralized system for asset and work order management added to the challenge, leaving field operations costly and inefficient. As the customer base grew past 1.3 million subscribers and infrastructure scaled to over 212,000 kilometers of fiber, the stakes were clear: without a unified, predictive approach to operations, growth could compromise the very experience that defines Brasil TecPar’s brand promise—being close so people can go further.