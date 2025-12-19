Brasil TecPar scales connectivity through AI-driven automation and observability
Brasil TecPar’s ambition to rank among Brazil’s top five telecom operators by 2027 demanded more than network expansion—it required operational intelligence. The company’s consolidation model, integrating multiple regional ISPs, created a complex ecosystem of legacy systems, diverse protocols and massive data flows.
Daily, hundreds of thousands of alerts from OSS (Operations Support Systems for network monitoring) and BSS (Business Support Systems for customer and billing processes), fiber network devices and edge datacenters competed for attention, making it difficult to prioritize critical incidents. Manual triage slowed response times and increased costs, while recurring issues threatened service reliability. The absence of a centralized system for asset and work order management added to the challenge, leaving field operations costly and inefficient. As the customer base grew past 1.3 million subscribers and infrastructure scaled to over 212,000 kilometers of fiber, the stakes were clear: without a unified, predictive approach to operations, growth could compromise the very experience that defines Brasil TecPar’s brand promise—being close so people can go further.
To sustain its growth and deliver on its vision of nationwide connectivity, Brasil TecPar introduced CORTEX—a cognitive network operations center designed for scale and reliability. At the core of CORTEX is IBM Maximo® Application Suite, which manages assets such as over 3,300 network sites, more than 212,000 km of fiber infrastructure and edge datacenters. Maximo automates work order creation, links incidents to affected assets and enables proactive maintenance—reducing downtime and unnecessary field dispatches. IBM Cloud Pak® for AIOps acts as the cognitive layer for observability and event correlation, filtering alert noise and predicting failures before they occur. Together, they transform operations from reactive troubleshooting to predictive, data-driven resilience.
The implementation followed the IBM Garage® methodology, accelerating design and deployment through agile practices and governance frameworks to ensure adoption and measurable ROI.
The impact of CORTEX was immediate and profound. Brasil TecPar expanded network listening capacity by up to 15 times, scaling from 20,000 to 250,000 alerts per day. Today, the platform monitors over 3,300 network sites across nine states and the Federal District, managing more than 212,000 kilometers of fiber, processing up to 300,000 daily alerts with predictive intelligence. Automated event correlation and ticketing cut mean time to resolution (MTTR) dramatically, while alert noise dropped by more than 70%, freeing engineers from repetitive triage. Integration with IBM Maximo automated service order creation and linked incidents to affected assets, streamlining maintenance and reducing unnecessary field dispatches. These gains strengthened service reliability and accelerated Brasil TecPar’s journey toward proactive, data-driven operations—powered by IBM Maximo Application Suite and IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps.
Brasil TecPar, based in São Paulo, in October 2025, with the acquisition of All Rede and OnNet, became the fifth largest fixed broadband provider in the country. Founded in 1995, it grew into a national telecom group via M&A, completing 57 acquisitions and integrating brands like Amigo, Ávato, Blink, ALT and Sempre. Serving 1.3 million+ subscribers across nine states and the Federal District with over 212,000 km of fiber network, it aims to rank among Brazil’s top five operators by 2027.
IBM Maximo Application Suite helps you boost asset performance, minimize downtime, and accelerate innovation through AI-powered monitoring and predictive maintenance.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025. IBM, the IBM logo, IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps, IBM Garage, and IBM Maximo Application Suite are trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.
Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.