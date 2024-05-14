When Boydak Holding decided to adopt SAP HANA, its largest SAP systems were running on IBM AIX® on IBM Power System E870 servers with Oracle databases, and the group also had smaller instances on x86 servers running Solaris and Microsoft Windows.



The company decided to deploy the SAP HANA database on its existing IBM Power System E870 servers. In doing so, Boydak Holding took advantage of the Tailored Datacenter Integration architecture, which allows customers to leverage existing hardware and infrastructure components for their SAP HANA environment, rather than buying new appliances for each instance of SAP HANA.



“We chose to run SAP HANA on the IBM Power Systems platform, because the servers’ logical partitioning technology offers flexibility to help us efficiently manage dynamic operations,” explains Ramazan Yildirim. “In addition, by completing a Tailored Datacenter Integration deployment of SAP HANA using our own skilled internal resources, we were able to take advantage of our existing IBM Power Systems servers to support the new SAP HANA deployment, maximizing the value of our hardware investment.”



One Power System E870 server is located in each of the company’s two data centers. The servers are virtualized using IBM PowerVM® technology and host guest instances of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications (link resides outside of ibm.com). For added resilience, Boydak Holding uses synchronous in-memory SAP HANA System Replication together with the SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension to mirror SAP HANA between its two sites.



To date, Boydak Holding has migrated the databases for three large SAP systems to SAP HANA, with two more to follow in the near future. In parallel, the company has upgraded its SAP ERP applications from SAP ECC 6 EHP 5 to SAP ECC 6 EHP 7 – an enhancement package that offers greater functionality.

