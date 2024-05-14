With its four brands—BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad—the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles, and it also provides premium financial and mobility services.

The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries, and a global sales network in more than 140 countries. In 2020, the BMW Group sold over 2.3 million passenger vehicles and more than 169,000 motorcycles worldwide.

As of 31 December 2020, the BMW Group had a workforce of 120,726 employees. The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has set out a clear direction for the future with sustainability and efficient resource management at the center: from the supply chain to production to the end-of-use phase for all its products.

Building a diverse community of employees makes it easier for the company to recruit, develop and retain top talent—vital to delivering first-class services to customers worldwide.

A spokesperson for the BMW Group explains: “Diversity is an important success factor for the BMW Group. It is our declared aim to promote diversity and equal opportunities. We take steps to address discrimination in a targeted manner. One of the Group’s main HR focus areas is to create equal opportunities for all. The goal is to create working conditions that promote high levels of employee satisfaction, contribute to effective development and retention, and empower every person to do their best work.”