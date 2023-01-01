“It is a great platform, not only for generative AI features, but also for data management with open data lakehouse-based architecture provided by watsonx.data. This technology is critical to address innovation and we will include it in our AI offering.”
Francesco Sartini
Chief Innovation Officer
BlueIT
BlueIT (link resides outside of ibm.com) is an IT services provider and benefit company headquartered in Italy that is on a mission to safely accelerate its clients’ digital transformation journeys through its digital solutions, cybersecurity services and cognitive managed services.
