“We like to disrupt a bit,” says Daniel Corboy, developer and DevOps engineer at Bendigo Adelaide Bank, as he explains how his company takes a different approach to banking than its larger competitors. “We operate with a strong regional and community focus and we’ve set ourselves up to be agile, delivering code and services quickly, but just as importantly, establishing a reliable and easy-to-manage development cycle.”

The bank needed new applications deployed in minutes and new environments delivered much more quickly than the five weeks it typically took. “Our bank’s customers want their services now and they typically want access from their smartphone or device. We had significant issues with delivering in a timely manner and keeping pace with our competition,” says Corboy. “We ended up with process bloat and were looking for ways to operate differently and respond to our customers – both internal and external - more quickly. I think any IT group operating in a company the size of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank experiences pain associated with delivery times and the management of environments. I’m sure we’re not the only organization with thousands of spreadsheets managing enumerable processes throughout the organization.”

