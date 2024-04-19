By shifting to a direct managed-services relationship with IBM, Belfius tapped into advanced security capabilities augmented by AI and machine learning (ML), and it opened its core IT systems to ongoing innovation.

The partnership offers:

24x7 centralized security operations: From an IBM security operations center (SOC), IBM® Threat Detection and Response (TDR) Services provide real-time incident management around the clock.

Efficient, automated threat detection and response: The IBM team leverages IBM Security software for single-pane-of-glass visibility across Belfius’s on-premises and cloud infrastructure. The software automatically analyzes and correlates thousands of security events per second and helps orchestrate and, where appropriate, automate incident response activities. Belfius has full visibility into a security information and event management (SIEM) dashboard and all actions and statuses related to incident response, and it can collaborate with the TDR team to refine use cases and response rules over time.

AI and ML-driven efficiencies: The security platform within TDR includes ML-based analysis and classification of every security event—including those from endpoints. Approximately 73% of alerts are automatically processed, with false positives quickly discarded and benign or standard issues assigned to automated resolutions, saving human analysts’ bandwidth to focus on more serious issues. The platform also applies AI to threat intelligence collected from across IBM’s global network of SOCs—to continuously and transparently tune, adapt and improve detection capability.

Managed mainframe and storage: Belfius and IBM migrated Belfius’s core banking and insurance applications to two new Z mainframes, and connected the company’s distributed computing environment to software-defined storage. Finally, the agreement gives Belfius direct access to the IBM software catalog, enabling it to incorporate solutions for modernizing its platform on demand, without dependence on typical procurement processes.