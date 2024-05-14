Advanced Technology Services (ATS) Group

Data is skyrocketing in volume and variety, as is its intrinsic value to enterprises that strategically combine and analyze it for insights. In the face of this data explosion, companies must adopt hybrid multicloud storage architectures to drive business innovation and agility. These modern infrastructures can deliver increased capacity, performance and flexibility—at potentially lower costs—while also supporting legacy applications and business continuity solutions.

“Our customers need to have these hybrid environments, where they have on-prem storage for certain workloads and cloud storage for other workloads. It’s literally become a requirement so that they can grow their business without being strapped by on-prem capacity limitations,” explains Timothy Conley, Founder and Principal, ATS.



A regional system integrator for IBM for nearly 20 years, ATS helps businesses, government agencies and other organizations address the hurdles associated with their cloud journeys. Toward this end, the company regularly participates in IBM developer and beta programs, which give its specialists opportunities to learn about new product features, influence their design and test them in proof-of-concept (POC) projects performed at the ATS Innovation Center near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



“We’re always ahead of the game,” says Conley. “We have the latest and greatest of practically all IBM storage products, and our customers expect that from us. We’re trusted advisors for them.”



For several years, ATS has used IBM Spectrum Virtualize software-defined storage—until recently available only as storage systems or on IBM Cloud™—to enhance customers’ on-premises storage with hybrid multicloud capabilities. The company also relies on IBM storage infrastructure built with IBM Spectrum Virtualize technologies to power its Galileo Performance Explorer solution for IT capacity management. Given their success with IBM Spectrum Virtualize solutions, customers have increasingly sought solution support for the AWS cloud platform. So, when IBM invited ATS to participate in a beta program for IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud to help develop that capability, the company readily accepted the offer.