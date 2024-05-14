Every company wants their workforce to perform to the best of their ability but, ironically, the very systems and processes they deploy to achieve this can affect performance. When business applications are new, the learning curve can be steep. And even when someone has been using a system for a while, it can be difficult for them to follow best practices at every step. All this can prevent organizations from getting their expected returns on investments in enterprise software.

For Assima, there was a clear opportunity to help employees reach their full potential. Germain Bourgeois, Chief Operating Officer, EMEA, begins: “Giving employees proactive guidance is naturally more effective than waiting for them to ask for help or, worse, making a mistake that needs to be corrected later. It was this realization that led us to develop an intelligent application overlay solution, which analyzes a user’s screen and offers them relevant information and process guidance, helping to improve performance.”

Assima has experienced great success since it was established in 2002, growing from five to more than 160 employees and gaining some of the largest companies in the world as clients. Part of this success lies in the company’s willingness to adapt.

“Originally, we delivered our solutions as on-premise software, but recognized a desire from our clients to benefit from the consumption-based pricing and elasticity offered by the cloud,” recalls Germain Bourgeois. “We knew it was time to move to a software-as-a-service [SaaS] delivery model, and needed to find the right cloud provider to help us do that. Above all, we were looking for strong reliability and security—features that are important to all our customers, but essential to those in the healthcare and banking industries, which make up a significant portion of our client base.”

He continues: “We didn’t just want a cloud services provider, but also a technology partner that could help us take our solutions to the next level. Specifically, we were interested in exploring the use of AI, so we looked for a vendor that invests in R&D [research and development].”