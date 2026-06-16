Modernizing a core business with trusted cloud foundations

Ascendum Portugal operates in a highly competitive industrial equipment and machinery distribution market, where operational reliability remains essential but is no longer sufficient on its own. As the business expanded and customer expectations evolved, the company recognized the need to support growth with greater agility and efficiency.

This evolution marked a new phase for the organization. The question was no longer simply whether systems were reliable, but whether Ascendum Portugal could remain agile without disrupting what was already working. Reliability had been mastered, adaptability was now the differentiator.

Sustaining competitiveness therefore required more than incremental adjustments. Ascendum Portugal needed to complement its strong technological foundation with a more streamlined and forward-looking operating model. Internal processes had to be mapped, optimized, and increasingly digitalized, while the technology platform had to support both stability and innovation. Without a clear strategy to evolve its infrastructure, the company faced the risk of higher operational friction, slower responses to market change, and constraints on future growth.

The challenge was strategic rather than corrective: how to modernize selectively, strengthening the organization’s ability to evolve while preserving stability as a nonnegotiable requirement. That’s when IBM entered the picture.