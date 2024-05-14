With more than 260 million people living on more than 17,500 islands, delivering healthcare supplies in Indonesia is a very challenging task. PT. Anugerah Pharmindo Lestari (APL) is the country’s largest pharmaceutical distributor, shipping medicines from over 50 leading pharmaceuticals majors to thousands of hospitals, clinics and drug stores across the nation.

APL holds more than 5,000 unique stock-keeping units, and most of the products the company transports need to be stored at specific temperatures to remain effective. In addition, APL ships the medication to every healthcare provider across the nation in remarkably short lead times—delivering most items to major islands within a day, and outer islands within one or two days.

Currently, APL provides aggregate sales and distribution data to its healthcare clients. To help differentiate itself from competitors and attract new clients, the company saw an opportunity to provide deeper insights as a value-added service. For example, this data could help clients to identify which vaccines are in highest demand, compare sales between islands, and understand whether patients prefer to visit drug stores, clinics or hospitals.

To manage core business processes, APL relied on an SAP ERP environment supported by a legacy Oracle Database. Running an older SAP version prevented APL from taking advantage of new functionality. If problems occurred, APL would need to restore the full SAP landscape including 5 TB of data—a colossal task that had the potential to interrupt business-as-usual operations.

How could APL realize its marketing ambitions, even as it continues to press down on operational costs?