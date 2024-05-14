During this transition, ALM, an information and intelligence company that produces more than 30 leading B2B media brands, decided to transform its approach to marketing because it publishes content that attracts major audiences in the legal industry and six other markets—and therefore has access to customer data.

“As business and data privacy evolves, we have to be very careful about who we reach and how we reach them,” says Matt Weiner, President of Marketing Services at ALM. “We need to understand our audiences better so that we can preserve their data privacy rights and serve them more relevant content and commercial offers.”

With the world moving to Web 3.0—a permissionless, decentralized and open-source internet—ALM needed to continue building revenue with advertising and lead generation, while securely using data to help connect businesses. ALM also wanted to incorporate AI into its marketing, so the company reached out to IBM Business Partner Sherloq, Inc. to help seamlessly integrate Lawyerpages, a new consumer-facing website and internet data.

Sherloq’s bridge application for hybrid cloud systems is designed to increase the speed of digital transformation. The solution, which is also named Sherloq, enables an organization to store valuable internal information in a data fabric with a fully auditable custody chain. It also supports the deployment and production of profit-generating AI applications.

“ALM, like all media companies, continues to go through a digital transformation process to gain a competitive advantage. This requires managing enormous amounts of data. So now, how do they deal with Web 3.0 and use the data they have?” asks Jacob DelHagen, Chief Technology Officer at Sherloq. “How do they evolve from just relying on ads and banners as a revenue source? They must continue to modernize and make their data actionable.”

The answer is to build an AI-driven solution with Sherloq and IBM Watson® technology.