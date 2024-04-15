In France, one of its top markets, ABO Wind must win contracts to build and sell power from new wind and solar farms by participating in an auction system that the French government launched in 2017. ABO Wind and hundreds of competitors—including other independent developers as well as traditional energy giants—make bids based on the prices at which they can supply the needed energy. The key, of course, is hitting a competitive price point: low enough to appeal to buyers, high enough to cover costs.

In this scenario, market intelligence is exceptionally valuable. The more you know about your competitors’ proposals, the more equipped you are to counter them.

Developing a wind or solar farm requires a great deal of interaction with, and authorization from, government organizations at the national, regional and local levels. Thus, much of the technical information about proposed projects is available on governmental websites. Benoit Clouet, ABO Wind’s Director of Development, summarizes the information that must be documented for a given project: “We really need to cross-reference the interests and the constraints of a large scale of topics. Regarding the territories we are working on, we need to have some political agreement, we need to check all the environmental, technical and acoustical constraints, and we need to find agreements with all the landowners of each area. With all these parameters accounted for, we are able to propose a project to the local administration, which then accepts or declines.”

But tracking down all of this information for all competitive proposals—across disparate websites and records—is a huge task. “We were really blind on this topic,” says Clouet. “We want to know how many wind farms are participating in an auction. And what are their characteristics? What size, what power? We also need a clear picture of local market prices for electricity, which fluctuate. But we could not manually follow all the authorizations and all the projects.”

ABO Wind hired an outside data provider to research and compile key information, but it did not meet the company’s needs, nor did it align with its charter to prioritize operational efficiency.

“We are an independent company down to our DNA,” says Clouet. “Rather than paying another company to do the work, we felt we could work with a partner to implement a solution internally, based on automation, and get better results.”