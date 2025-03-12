One of the common challenges in manufacturing is being able to understand highly complex, interconnected operations in a meaningful way. To help resolve this issue, ABB Ability Knowledge Manager offers a Production Information Management System (PIMS) designed to optimize operations, improve process and asset performance, and manage compliance reporting. In addition, insights derived from this solution can help manufacturers improve efficiency, reduce energy usage and cut emissions.

To meet the highly specialized demands unique to the cement industry, ABB offers the Cement Production Scheduler (CPS) as an add-on to the ABB Ability Knowledge Manager. CPS helps optimize production plans to cope with market demand and fluctuating energy prices, thus reducing energy costs and minimizing environmental impact. Developed in close collaboration with a large global cement company, CPS is well adapted to real-world industry needs.

The CPS solution also gives cement manufacturers the option to model multiple scenarios as they seek the optimal production plan.

Rajesh Nandakumar Nair, Global Product Manager at ABB, explains, “We wanted to minimize dependencies so that companies using other technologies would see no potential barriers to adoption. This drove our search for a database- and DCS-agnostic optimization engine that would offer sufficient performance and flexibility for the extreme demands of the cement industry.”