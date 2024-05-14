After a thorough review of its existing analytics landscape, The Kraft Heinz Company determined that migrating its SAP Business Warehouse application to the SAP HANA database would deliver the in-memory performance boost it needed to satisfy business demand for rapid, in-depth reporting.



“We use SAP solutions to support the majority of our business processes, and we realized that adopting SAP HANA as our analytics platform would enable us to obtain even greater value from our SAP investments,” explains Rowie Torres.



“As well as offering tight integration with the SAP ERP (link resides outside of ibm.com) applications we have used to drive our day-to-day business operations for more than 12 years, SAP HANA supports a range of new solutions that align with our long-term strategic objectives. For that reason, we aimed to use SAP HANA to integrate our manufacturing processes with near-real-time forecasting data.”



To realize the value as quickly as possible, and to reduce its risk exposure throughout the migration process, The Kraft Heinz Company searched for an experienced partner to drive the project. After a rigorous vendor-selection process, the company engaged an expert team of consultants from IBM Services.



“One of the main reasons we chose the IBM Services team was their proven record of successful SAP HANA deployments at other large enterprises,” recalls Rowie Torres. “Another important factor was the IBM team’s deep familiarity with the analytics platform at The Kraft Heinz Company. IBM has been a valued partner since The Kraft Heinz Company first deployed SAP solutions, and the IBM team’s knowledge of our SAP Business Warehouse environment is second to none. And because of the close strategic relationship between IBM and SAP, we felt IBM was the ideal choice to deliver our new SAP HANA database rapidly.”



As a first step, The Kraft Heinz Company worked with IBM Services to cleanse its existing analytics databases. This work helped shrink the databases from a total of 18 TB to just 9 TB—a reduction of 50 percent that helped pave the way for a seamless migration to the new analytics platform.



Next, the company worked with consultants from IBM and SAP to migrate its SAP Business Warehouse reports to the new SAP HANA platform for data warehousing and analytics. Following its proven, best-practice methodology, IBM Services provisioned development, quality-assurance, regression and production environments for the SAP HANA platform.



Utilizing its deep expertise of The Kraft Heinz Company’s SAP Business Warehouse environment, IBM helped The Kraft Heinz Company to re-architect reports for all new projects—including the supply-chain transformation—to the SAP Business Warehouse LSA++ model. The aim was to offer the benefits of the in-memory analytics platform to the largest possible number of business users in the shortest possible time, and IBM Services mobilized resources from across IBM to achieve the goal within a tight timeframe.



“Working with IBM on our SAP HANA migration was a very positive experience,” says Rowie Torres. “IBM brought together all of the resources we needed to keep the project running smoothly, and the team reacted quickly to solve issues whenever they arose—this strong leadership from the IBM team became all the more important as we neared our go-live date. In fact, IBM helped us to complete our migration in just eight months—a very short timeline for a project of this size.”