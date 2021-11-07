On this team of problem-solvers and hackers, you'll monitor, hack and use your forensic brain to catch risks before anyone else to protect a cloud-driven world in times of uncertainty.
Hear Michal’s story about his career progression in IT Security.
Did you know it takes, on average, 277 days to identify and contain a breach? See what our security experts discovered.
10 years ago, Anna was a stay-at-home mom. Today, she's a senior consultant in cybersecurity. Read about how she did it.
We aspire to make a lasting, positive global impact on business ethics, the environment and the communities where we work and live in.
We actively support initiatives like Call for Code that bring technology to communities in need. Working with partners like the United Nations and the Linux® Foundation on open source projects, we're able to fight systemic racism, improve clean water access and more.
We empower our IBMers to exemplify behavior that fosters a culture of conscious inclusion and belonging, where innovation can thrive. We're dedicated to promoting, advancing and celebrating plurality of thought from those of all backgrounds and experiences.
Not only has IBM pledged to skill 30 million people globally by 2030, our IBMers have also committed to achieve a minimum of 40 hours of personal learning every year through our skills programs.
Maintain a strong security posture for our back-end data platform to help patch and remediate security vulnerabilities across a hybrid cloud environment.
Proactively hunt and find areas to improve solutions, propose enhancements and create the architecture and designs to thwart the next round of attackers.
Become a thought leader in DevSecOps practices and demonstrate hands-on expertise with security practices across the infrastructure and applications.