Michal’s Story: Senior Manager, Delivery Project Executive, and Loyal IBMer

IBM is like one big family. Normally, it would be challenging for a big company to keep such a culture, but IBM manages to keep the environment as if it was a much smaller company, where you can have close working relationships with colleagues without having hierarchical structure that seems overarching. Every IBMer acts the same way no matter what position they are in.

For instance, we all celebrate the marriages of our employees, go out for lunch or coffee together, and even hang out for a couple of drinks after work. It’s a comfortable, community environment. This is something unique to IBM, and I haven’t experienced another company like it.

In Poland, the typical length of time an employee stays at an IT company is usually less than 3 years. I’ve been here at IBM for nearly ten years now, and some of my colleagues for even longer! This shows you how much people love working for IBM.