From Military Service to Cybersecurity Frontlines: My Journey with IBM X-Force

“The military offered me the chance to receive some absolutely incredible intensive training in discipline, physical security, policing, investigations, antiterrorism, emergency operations/crisis management, casualty affairs, cybersecurity, auditing, and overarching risk to the Air Force’s mission. It allowed me to get my Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a Minor in German, and my Master’s in Diplomacy with a focus in International Commerce.”

After leading over 600 Airmen, civilians, and families around the world, Jake says he was ready for his ultimate life goal.

“In 2015 as I raced toward my dream position in Egypt with the Air Force, I met my dream partner in life. We turned down Egypt, got married, I left the Air Force, and we started a family,” he said. “But I still wanted to serve and protect organizations, just like I did in the Air Force – and I knew how to do that, so my new goal was to be a business risk consultant.”

As a military spouse himself, he says he was looking for a workplace that would support his family’s military lifestyle, which requires them to relocate every few years. He targeted organizations that would allow him to keep growing within the company, regardless of his location.

Since then, Jake’s path has led him to make a difference in the world of cybersecurity at IBM.

“I think the most differentiating and incredibly fortunate thread to my career path at IBM is that I’ve managed to simply create continuity through five PCSs internationally,” said Jake. Unlike temporary military duty assignments, a PCS, or permanent change of station orders, are longer-term assignments that generally keep military members and their families in one location for two to four years. “My career has also grown with each move as a military spouse, even while being the primary parent and caretaker of our two amazing young boys.”

Jake says his security, risk, and crisis management experience have seamlessly translated into his role at IBM X-Force, where he leads with the same commitment and passion for defending clients against cyber threats.

“The best part about being around this special, unique, and awesome team? With every conversation, I’m learning new things, and I’m blown away at how awesome our team is. We have amazingly talented people who have the uncanny ability of blending altogether. They’re also proactively teaching and training on how to protect yourself and your business. They’re arming clients with the knowledge of what and how threat actors might target their business. I couldn’t be more fortunate and blessed with the opportunity to serve this team as their Global Deputy Head of X-Force!”