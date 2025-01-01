Jobs in Product Management team

Drive innovation at IBM by shaping products that transform industries worldwide. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver cutting-edge solutions powered by emerging technologies.
Being a Product Manager at IBM is both challenging and fulfilling. Balancing competing priorities, navigating rapid changes, fostering collaboration among stakeholders.
Dive into a product management career with the IBM Product Manager Professional Certificate on Coursera!
Andreea is a Global Product Marketing Manager for Supply Chain at IBM’s sustainability software division. Read what her job is all about.
We aspire to make a lasting, positive impact on the world in business ethics, the environment and the communities in which we work and live in.
We actively support initiatives such as Call for Code that bring technology to underserved communities. By working with partners such as the United Nations and the Linux Foundation on open source projects, we can fight systemic racism, improve clean water access and more.
We empower our IBMers to exemplify behavior that fosters a culture of conscious inclusion and belonging, where innovation can thrive. We're dedicated to promoting, advancing and celebrating the plurality of thought from those of all backgrounds and experiences.
IBM has pledged to skill 30 million people globally by 2030. IBMers have also committed to achieving at least 40 hours of personal learning annually through our skills programs.