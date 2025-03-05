Behind-the-Scenes with a Product Marketing Manager at IBM

Andreea is a Global Product Marketing Manager for Supply Chain at IBM’s sustainability software division. This interview reveals her journey and contributions at IBM, highlighting her dedication to innovative marketing, the power of collaboration, and the value of IBM’s culture that fosters openness, cooperation, and flexibility.
As the Global Product Marketing Manager for Supply Chain within our sustainability software division, my role covers strategizing our go-to-market approach, crafting engaging messaging, and developing comprehensive content strategies.
I lead the creation of digital campaigns aimed at inside sales, and oversee the enhancement of our customer digital experience, particularly focusing on order management. This responsibility falls within our broader supply chain portfolio, emphasizing our commitment to sustainability and efficient supply chain solutions.
We focus on creating solutions that contribute to a safer and greener planet. Each product we develop plays a crucial role in the larger sustainability framework, acting as essential pieces in the vast puzzle of environmental preservation.
Over the past decade at IBM, I’ve embraced roles across regional and global product marketing, impacting various segments from global technology services to sustainability software. My work has spanned technical support, supply chain, retail, and order management.
I like to believe that I’ve made my mark in everything I did.
I like my job; I like the dynamics of IBM and the team that I’m part of. I put passion in every single piece of work that I do. I challenge myself to be a better person and a better marketer every single day. I’m also proud of the results from my projects during my entire 11-year journey, feeling beyond happy and grateful for the recognition I’ve received from my peers and stakeholders.
Among my most notable achievements, the creation of an optional sales enablement strategy stands out, requiring extensive collaboration to gain stakeholder approval. This initiative ultimately set a new standard, evolving into a best practice and essential training for our sales team across the regions.
Equally rewarding was leading a highly complex, interdisciplinary project that was recognized with an Excellence Award.
Beyond these, I take pride in every piece of marketing work I’ve delivered, from the smallest messages to comprehensive campaigns, each contributing to our engagement with customers and prospects, embodying my dedication and impact in the field.
Looking at my work featured in the IBM.com webpage fills me with a profound sense of accomplishment. I’ve been part of a team that built it, created the messaging, and the assets. It’s work I can put my finger on and say, ‘hey, at the end of the day, this is who I am, and this is my 11-year journey within IBM.’
As marketers in IBM’s software division, we serve as the crucial link between the product and sales. We need to understand the product and seller needs, along with the market and client. Within all these pieces together, we need to create the compelling message and identify the narratives that make IBM different and unique within the market.
We work with different marketing disciplines, such as digital specialists, event managers, demand strategists, social media strategists, and others, to make things happen. So, at the end of the day, everything is about teamwork and establishing good relationships with my peers in order to better work together.
Joining IBM means that you will be part of one of the largest technology companies in the world, but still will have a voice that will be heard. You join a culture of openness, collaboration, flexibility, and trust.
For me, what makes IBM unique are the IBMers. We strive to make a difference and to deliver a positive impact on day-to-day lives with technologies that matter, innovation, AI, and with everything that we do – and we’ve been doing that for more than 100 years now!
The Marketing team is expanding. If you’re looking for Product Marketing opportunities, visit our careers website to view current job openings or join our Talent Network to receive updates about IBM career opportunities and events.