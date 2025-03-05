Behind-the-Scenes with a Product Marketing Manager at IBM

As the Global Product Marketing Manager for Supply Chain within our sustainability software division, my role covers strategizing our go-to-market approach, crafting engaging messaging, and developing comprehensive content strategies.

I lead the creation of digital campaigns aimed at inside sales, and oversee the enhancement of our customer digital experience, particularly focusing on order management. This responsibility falls within our broader supply chain portfolio, emphasizing our commitment to sustainability and efficient supply chain solutions.

We focus on creating solutions that contribute to a safer and greener planet. Each product we develop plays a crucial role in the larger sustainability framework, acting as essential pieces in the vast puzzle of environmental preservation.