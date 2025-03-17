It depends on their area of work, but there’s no doubt they have a crucial role in various industries, especially in software and IT. They’re subject matter experts guiding product development and its success, whether it’s a product or product line. Product managers act as a bridge between the customers, stakeholders, and development teams. Ultimately, they’re your partner in understanding market needs, defining product goals and features, and overseeing the product’s life cycle from conception to release. (Source: IBM Product Manager Professional Certificate).

Being a Product Manager at IBM is both challenging and fulfilling. Balancing competing priorities, navigating rapid changes, fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders, and managing bleeding-edge technologies are all part of the job. It demands a unique blend of strategic thinking, creativity, and leadership skills, all qualities familiar to Ronak and Nick.

“Every day in this role brings fresh challenges and opportunities for impact,” said Nick, a product manager who specializes in Data and AI. “I’m grateful for the support and flexibility IBM offers, especially as I’m also a Team Canada athlete for Dragon Boat racing.”