Dive into a product management career with the IBM Product Manager Professional Certificate on Coursera!

With the brand new IBM Product Manager Professional Certificate on Coursera, you can gain the in-demand skills and hands-on experience to get job ready as a project manager in less than 4 months. No prior experience required.

A product manager is responsible for guiding the development and success of a product or product line. They act as a bridge between the customers, stakeholders, and development team, working to understand market needs, define product goals and features, and then oversee the product’s life cycle from conception to release. Product Managers also play a crucial role in all kinds of industries, especially in software and IT.

This program will teach you the foundational skills employers are seeking for entry level product manager roles, including market research, product strategy, stakeholder collaboration, development, and lifecycle management. After completing the program, you will be able to:

Apply key product management skills, tools, and techniques to engage and manage key stakeholders and clients.

Identify product strategy development and implementation methods and best practices to ensure the right product is produced.

Describe product development and analysis best practices to effectively manage change and ensure a successful product launch.

Develop a working knowledge of Agile and adaptive methodologies used to expedite product solutions to market.

The IBM Product Manager Professional Certificate is based on providing real-world experience through a series of practical projects. You will build an initial product concept, vision, and project charter as well as create a checklist to effectively develop, qualify, launch, deliver, and retire a product. You will also create a product backlog using the sprint planning process and create burndown charts to forecast the ability to meet a sprint goal. By the end of the program, you will have built a compelling product management portfolio to use when searching for a product manager role. You’ll also earn an IBM Digital badge you can share with potential employers.

This beginner-level program can be completed in 4 months if you work 10 hours per week. You can learn at your own pace and on your own schedule with these 100% online courses. This program will also prepare you for the Certified Product Manager credential from the AIPMM certifying board.

