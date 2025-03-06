From Classroom to Career: 10 Perks of Joining IBM During Your Studies

One of the best ways to learn and grow your skills is on the job – At IBM, we provide students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the tech industry. Whether you’re looking for a traditional internship, a placement, or an apprenticeship, IBM can provide you with the learning you need to set yourself up for a great career. Check out these 10 perks of joining IBM during your studies.
1. Gain real-world experience and the opportunity to apply your classroom knowledge to projects that have meaningful impact on the business, our clients, and their customers.
2. Get exposure to cutting-edge technology and work with some of the latest tools in software and services that are changing the way the world works.
3. Learn from experienced professionals from different areas of the business and work alongside some of the brightest minds at IBM and in the tech industry.
4. Develop essential skills through access to our special learning platform and gain knowledge in the most critical areas of the technology and consulting field, including design thinking, agile ways of working, Cloud, Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and so much more.
5. Have the chance to explore different career paths and gain a better understanding of what you’re passionate about – whether it’s software development, cloud engineering, consulting, sales, HR, or other areas.
6. Receive competitive pay and flexible work opportunities to enable you to prioritize a healthy work-life balance.
7. Build your professional network with people from a wide range of backgrounds and experience levels, while make lasting friendships along the way.
8. Receive mentorship and coaching from experienced IBMers and peers that can provide feedback, answer questions, and help you navigate your internship or apprenticeship experience.
9. Have the chance to work on global projects and gain exposure to different cultures and ways of doing business.
10. Start your full-time career at IBM – with many of our interns applying to transition into full-time employees, you could become a long-term IBMer (having already made a mark for yourself during your internship.)
The career successes of many of our interns and apprentices have shown that gaining experience early while working at IBM can be the start of a rewarding and fulfilling career in the tech industry. For more inspiration on starting your career at IBM, check out Stela and Whitley’s intern-to-full-time stories. And you can learn more information on our Apprenticeship program here.
Join our talent community to stay connected and get advice on kick-starting your career in technology.