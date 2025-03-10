The IBM Apprenticeship program: No Degree? No Problem!

The IBM Apprenticeship program is a full-time, earn-and-learn program for individuals who don’t have a 4-year bachelor’s degree in the field they’re pursuing, but have acquired knowledge in the domain.

Part of IBM’s “New Collar” initiative, the IBM Apprenticeship program provides participants the unique opportunity to reinvent their careers.

Apprentices can collaborate and network with real IBMers, receive mentorship from experts in their field, earn digital credentials, and fast-track their technical and professional development.

And by focusing on skills over traditional degrees, the program is helping to close the tech skills gap and bring new talent, regardless of educational degree, into the tech industry.

No degree? No problem!

Are you interested in making a career change, but not sure where to get started?

  1. First, connect with us! We’re looking for eager apprentices who have a passion for technology, an appetite for learning, and the determination to succeed. Join our Talent Network and we’ll keep you informed about career events and opportunities.
  2. Consider building some key skills you need to grow your career by exploring our learning opportunities from SkillsBuild, Coursera, and the IBM Skills Gateway. We’ve curated a list of some of our favorite courses to get you started.
  3. Check out the video below to hear from current and former IBM apprentices and learn more about how the Apprenticeship program is helping to close the tech skills gap.

It’s never too late to transform your career. If you’re ready for a change, the IBM Apprenticeship program is here to help! Learn more about our Apprentice career opportunities.

More Articles Advice from IBM Recruiters 22 Ways Women Continue to Advance Their Careers at IBM 5 Things that Make the IBM Internship Programs Unique What does a consultant do?
Ready to apply?

If you’re interested in a career at IBM, visit our careers website to explore open roles.
Join our talent network

Stay up-to-date on IBM careers opportunities that match your skills and interests.

 

 Register