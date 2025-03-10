The IBM Apprenticeship program: No Degree? No Problem!

The IBM Apprenticeship program is a full-time, earn-and-learn program for individuals who don’t have a 4-year bachelor’s degree in the field they’re pursuing, but have acquired knowledge in the domain.

Part of IBM’s “New Collar” initiative, the IBM Apprenticeship program provides participants the unique opportunity to reinvent their careers.

Apprentices can collaborate and network with real IBMers, receive mentorship from experts in their field, earn digital credentials, and fast-track their technical and professional development.

And by focusing on skills over traditional degrees, the program is helping to close the tech skills gap and bring new talent, regardless of educational degree, into the tech industry.