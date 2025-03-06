From Intern to Graduate: How Stela Discovered her Passion for Software Development

Last summer, I was a part of the internship program at IBM for six months, where I had the opportunity to broaden my professional view and solidify the career path I wanted to take. IBM enabled and encouraged me to explore different horizons and assisted in furthering my knowledge in areas I was passionate about learning.

I graduated University with two bachelor’s degrees – in business administration and computer science, and for a long time I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do with them. After completing my internship at IBM, I quickly realized I wanted to be a software developer at an industry leading tech company, so I went for it, and now I’m here!