Home Careers Project and Product Management Project and Product Management

Work on some of the biggest tech projects in the world, coordinating overall performance, scope, cost and deliverables toward the success of any project team.

Featured stories

Learn about what type of work you'll be doing.
What you can do in Project Management

Working at IBM® means putting technology to work for good. See what kind of projects our IBMers are working on.

 Start your career in Project Management

Get some insights from Georgi on working as a Project Management Officer.

10 ways to achieve Agile

We're sharing what we've learned from engaging in Agile projects, including what could go wrong, and tips to make your own projects succeed.
Why choose IBM

We aspire to make a lasting, positive global impact on business ethics, the environment and the communities where we work and live in.
Promoting tech for social impact

We actively support initiatives like Call for Code that bring technology to communities in need. Working with partners like the United Nations and the Linux® Foundation on open source projects, we're able to fight systemic racism, improve clean water access and more.
Driving innovation through diversity

We empower our IBMers to exemplify behavior that fosters a culture of conscious inclusion and belonging, where innovation can thrive. We're dedicated to promoting, advancing and celebrating plurality of thought from those of all backgrounds and experiences.
Learning new skills every day

Not only has IBM pledged to skill 30 million people globally by 2030, our IBMers have also committed to achieve a minimum of 40 hours of personal learning every year through our skills programs.
IBM employee outside by a lake in Autumn
Life in Project Management
"IBM allows me to make connections across the industry and make more of a difference. That’s something I just find so inspiring."

Miriam, Strategic Programs Leader

Roles in Project and Product Management Explore a few of our key job categories. Technical Project Manager

Lead teams in delivering a solution to the customer using the appropriate business measurements.

 Available jobs Program Manager

Provide functional and management expertise managing programs, fostering delivery excellence, nurturing talent and improving project methodologies.

 Available jobs Scrum Master

Help educate with methodologies like Scrum, Extreme Programming (XP), Kanban and SAFe, while acting as a servant leader and coach for an Agile team.

 Available jobs Risk Manager

Identify, quantify and manage various risk for which the project, customer or company might have exposure.

 Available jobs Delivery Manager

Work with customers to understand their needs and liaise with SMEs to define solutions in more complex cases.

 Available jobs Product Manager

Lead the development and strategy of digital products, aligning business objectives with user needs and overseeing their implementation.

 Available jobs
Featured Project and Product Management jobs
View all Project and Product Management jobs
Join our talent network

Stay up-to-date on career opportunities in Project and Product Management that match your skills and interests.

 Register