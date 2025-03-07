“The innovation process started when I saw my colleagues around me working on very interesting projects and inventing new things. It always inspired me to develop something on my own,” said Jawwad. “And I think it’s in IBM’s culture. It drives you to innovate and invent – and that’s what drove me [to create], as well.”

Over the years, Jawwad has created patents that cover a wide range of solutions from sustainability to predictive artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP).

So, how did he stumble upon his first idea?

“My first idea around a methodology or system for the prediction of areas of green cover actually came to me while I was cycling. I think [I was] around 40 kilometres into my track and suddenly this light bulb in my brain switched on and I had an instant idea. The first thing I did was to write down that idea on my cell phone,” said Jawwad. He then followed up his ideation with a discussion with his peers.

That’s not the only time cycling has helped his career move forward.

It was, again, during one of his routine cycling laps, that he came up with another patent idea related to his passion for the outdoors: a method to predict illegal deforestation using IoT and AI. The solution created provided knowledge beforehand on when and where deforestation might be done – by utilizing a network of ground sensors to track movement of vehicles, machines, individuals and alarms local authorities to take necessary action accordingly before they reach the area itself.

Another idea he’s worked on was a system that can translate speech into a pictorial format using AI. The purpose of this innovative solution was inspired by the communication barrier between a person who can’t read or write and must communicate with a second person in a different language.

Those are just some of his ideas that have become a reality. There’s also a process of getting patents published.