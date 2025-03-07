Starting my IBM Career Journey as a Project Management Officer

Georgiana – or as she prefers to be called – Georgi – works in our Romania IBM Consulting Client Innovation Center (one of our Global Delivery Centers; more on this below.) Georgi studied Cybernetics at University, and before joining IBM, she went through an internship experience in the field of financial audit. One of her early career goals was to transition into a career in IT since it was her field of study.

Now, she’s a Project Management Officer (PMO) in our Romania Delivery Center, where she can contribute to the final delivery for clients, gain a much better perspective of her personal growth and development, and work in a role closer to her passion, Cybernetics.