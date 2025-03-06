Responsibilities and Essential Skills of a Project Manager

Lizeth is IBM’s VPC Storage Acadia Project Manager in Infrastructure. With a background in storage solutions and project management, she’s driving successful outcomes for IBM clients while keeping her team motivated and high-performing.

Lizeth is sharing her perspective on what it takes to be a project manager, explaining what those necessary skills are to be successful – all while helping her team complete project sprints that create real impact.