Responsibilities and Essential Skills of a Project Manager

Lizeth is IBM’s VPC Storage Acadia Project Manager in Infrastructure. With a background in storage solutions and project management, she’s driving successful outcomes for IBM clients while keeping her team motivated and high-performing.
Lizeth is sharing her perspective on what it takes to be a project manager, explaining what those necessary skills are to be successful – all while helping her team complete project sprints that create real impact.
“Simply put, I lead projects from start to finish. This means managing the planning, execution, and closing phases while keeping everything within scope, on schedule, and on budget. I’m responsible for making sure the project aligns with our client’s expectations, and I manage a lot of moving pieces – like project resources – including subcontractors and establishing an effective communication plan.
It sounds like a lot (and it is!), but one of the things I’ve learned is that communication skills are key. I provide daily direction to the team, track progress, and ensure that the client is always in the loop. This means regular updates, resolving issues as they come up, and making sure everything runs smoothly. I’m also the one who oversees project documentation and makes sure it’s up to date.
Every project is different, but one thing remains the same: my goal is to deliver results that make our clients happy while building a positive, strong relationship with them.”
“I’m a huge fan of using Agile methodologies, so I incorporate daily stand-ups, planning sessions, demos, and retrospectives into my project routines. It keeps everyone aligned and gives the team space to be adaptable and collaborative.
Being a project manager is all about the people. My strategies for keeping a team performing at its best are:
I always try to match tasks with team members’ strengths, and when things go well, we celebrate – it’s important to recognize the wins, big or small.
One of the things I love about working at IBM is the diverse team I get to collaborate with. Diversity brings new ideas, new perspectives, and creative solutions to the table. As someone who is born and raised from Mexico, I believe cultural diversity really contributes to a dynamic and productive work environment. It challenges us to think differently, which often leads to more innovative results. At the end of the day, being part of a diverse team makes us all stronger — it helps us understand our clients better and approach problems from multiple angles.”
Project managers may use project management software to help drive objectives to completion, but in order to manage teams, these experts excel in interpersonal skills.
“Communication and organization are the two most critical skills for any project manager. If you can clearly convey your expectations and keep things organized, you’re already on the right track. That said, problem-solving and leadership are also crucial. Sometimes, things don’t go according to plan – okay, a lot of the time! But being able to quickly assess the situation and adapt is what helps you get back on course.”
“Leadership is about more than just managing tasks: it’s about motivating people, making sure they feel valued, and creating a space where collaboration thrives. A good leader helps the team shine, and that’s something I strive for every day.”
“If I could offer advice to anyone starting out in project management:
If you’re thinking about stepping into this career, I’d say go for it. Focus on building your communication, leadership, and problem-solving skills, and don’t be afraid to dive in and learn as you go. I’ve learned that perseverance is key. No matter how tough things get, stay focused, and always believe in your team. Together, you can achieve amazing things.”
“Funny enough, I didn’t go to school thinking I’d become a project manager. My background is in Business Administration with a focus on Computer Information Systems, and I have a master’s degree in information technology. The project management skills came later, mainly from hands-on experience and professional development.”
“For anyone who’s wondering if you need to study project management to get into this field – definitely not! Most of what I do today was learned on the job, and if you’re passionate about leading teams and organizing complex tasks, you’re halfway there.”
“Out of all the projects I’ve worked on, one that really stands out was the redesign of a company’s website. It was a huge collaborative effort involving team members from different departments.
The best part? Seeing the finished product – a modern, user-friendly site that enhanced the customer experience and brought real value to the business.
It wasn’t without its challenges. Coordinating across departments and balancing everyone’s vision with the project goals required a lot of flexibility and problem-solving. But in the end, we pulled it off, and it was so rewarding to see the impact it had. That project really reinforced how much I enjoy the process of bringing people together to solve complex problems.”
