Hybrid is the ability to run workloads in and across one or more public clouds, private clouds and on-premises. Hybrid cloud provides orchestration, management and application portability across public, private and on-premises infrastructure. The result is a single, unified and flexible distributed computing environment where an organization can run and scale its traditional or cloud-native workloads on the most appropriate computing model.

Portable is the ability to move workloads and data between cloud computing environments, enabling for migration from one public cloud to another or even to a private cloud without requiring (significant) reconfiguration of the workload.

The combination of hybrid and portable principles facilitates interoperability. This encompasses platform, data, and application. Applications that are built using design principles have a higher degree of interoperability.

Enterprises adopt a multi-cloud strategy to prevent vendor lock-in or because of data residency requirements. And they want the ability to lift and shift workloads or migrate workloads from one cloud to another or run applications on multiple clouds. Designing cloud applications with portability and interoperability in mind is key for such enterprises.