What is process improvement?

Process improvement [sometimes referred to as business process improvement (BPI)] is a subdiscipline within business process management (BPM), a management approach that seeks understanding and control of all of the organization's business processes. BPI practitioners use popular process improvement methodologies, such as Lean, Six Sigma, Global 8-D, Total Quality Management, Theory of Constraints and Rummler Bache.



Process improvement provides a structured approach to overseeing and optimizing organizational workflows, yielding numerous benefits. By systematically analyzing and refining processes, organizations can eliminate inefficiencies, reduce costs and improve productivity. This approach leads to more consistent and reliable outcomes, minimizing errors and enhancing quality. Process improvement also fosters greater transparency and accountability, as it involves clearly defined roles, responsibilities and metrics for performance evaluation. This clarity helps in identifying and addressing bottlenecks and redundancies swiftly, leading to better customer experiences and higher profitability.

Moreover, process improvement enhances agility and adaptability, enabling organizations to respond more effectively to changing market conditions, customer needs and regulatory requirements. It supports continuous improvement by creating a culture where processes are regularly reviewed and refined, helping ensure that they remain aligned with strategic goals and evolving business environments. This proactive approach helps maintain compliance, mitigate risks and achieve sustainable growth. Additionally, improved processes lead to better resource usage and faster turnaround times, which can significantly boost customer satisfaction and competitive advantage.