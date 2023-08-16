Direct usage of ChatGPT in an enterprise presents risks and challenges. These include security and data leakage, confidentiality and liability concerns, intellectual property complexities, compliance with open-source licenses, limitations on AI development, and uncertain privacy and compliance with international laws. Here, I explore these risks and share examples that illustrate how these risks could manifest in your everyday enterprise activities.

I’ll start by examining alternative solutions that aim to mitigate the risks linked to using ChatGPT directly, including IBM watsonx, which I do recommend for enterprise usage, because it addresses data ownership and privacy concerns through rigorous curation and governance. I will conclude this conversation by bringing you back to the smoothie story, I promise, but when I mention “your data” below, feel free to substitute the phrase with “your apple.”

Before exploring alternative solutions, it is crucial for companies to be mindful of the potential risks and challenges that come with directly using ChatGPT. As a commonsense reminder, the history of the internet has shown the emergence and evolution of new services (e.g., Google search, social media platforms, etc.), which underscores the importance of data privacy and ownership in the enterprise. Bearing this in mind, here are key factors that should be taken into consideration:

Security and data leakage

If sensitive third-party or internal company information is entered into ChatGPT, it becomes part of the chatbot’s data model and may be shared with others who ask relevant questions. This could lead to data leakage and violate an organization’s security policies.

Example: Plans for a new product that your team is helping a customer launch, including confidential specifications and marketing strategies, should not be shared with ChatGPT to avoid the risk of data leakage and potential security breaches.

Confidentiality and privacy

Similar to the point above, sharing confidential customer or partner information may violate contractual agreements and legal requirements to protect such information. If ChatGPT’s security is compromised, confidential content may be leaked, potentially impacting the organization’s reputation and exposing it to liability.

Example: Suppose a healthcare organization uses ChatGPT to assist in responding to patient inquiries. If confidential patient information, such as medical records or personal health details, is shared with ChatGPT, it could potentially violate legal obligations and patient privacy rights protected by laws like HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) in the United States.

Intellectual Property concerns

Ownership of the code or text generated by ChatGPT can be complex. Terms of service state that the output belongs to the provider of the input, but issues may arise when the output includes legally protected data sourced from other inputs. Copyright concerns may also arise if ChatGPT is used to generate written material based on copyrighted property.

Example: Generating written material for marketing purposes and the output includes copyrighted content from external sources without proper attribution or permission, it could potentially infringe upon the intellectual property rights of the original content creators. This can result in legal consequences and reputational damage for the company.

Compliance with open source licenses

If ChatGPT utilizes open-source libraries and incorporates that code into products, it could potentially violate Open Source Software (OSS) licenses (e.g., GPL), leading to legal complications for the organization.

Example: If a company utilizes ChatGPT to generate code for a software product and the origin of the training data used to train GPT is unclear, there is a risk of potentially violating the terms of open-source licenses associated with that code. This can lead to legal complications, including claims of license infringement and potential legal action from the open-source community.

Limitations on AI development

The terms of service for ChatGPT specify that it cannot be used in the development of other AI systems. Using ChatGPT in this way may hinder future AI development plans if the company operates in that space.

Example: A company specializing in voice recognition technology plans to enhance their existing system by integrating ChatGPT’s natural language processing capabilities. However, the terms of service for ChatGPT explicitly state that it cannot be used in the development of other AI systems.