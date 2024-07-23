Information about additional rights subject to applicable law and when they apply can be found here. If you have any questions regarding your rights, select Contact Us in the header of this page.
IBM appoints Data Protection Officers to ensure that we process personal information in compliance with the applicable data protection laws. To contact a Data Protection Officer for your jurisdiction, select Contact Us, select I have a question about IBM's privacy policies and practices, and insert the request details into the form. The request is forwarded to the appropriate Data Protection Officer after selecting Submit.
Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados Pessoais (LGPD)
Under LGPD, you have the right to receive confirmation of the existence of processing and be able to request to receive information about the private and public entities with whom the controller shares the personal data. You can request these rights when you are requesting the right of access. You also have the right to ask for portability of your personal information to another service or product supplier to object to the processing when data is processed unlawfully and the right to request anonymization, blocking, and deletion of unnecessary, excessive data or data processed unlawfully. Where the processing of your personal information is based on consent, you have the right to withdraw this consent at any time. This does not affect the lawfulness of the processing based on consent before your withdrawal.
Québec privacy law
At IBM, every system or activity that processes personal information is assigned an owner. This owner is responsible for recording and reporting how personal information is processed throughout the lifecycle (collection, retention, and disposal) of the personal information. Data rights requests and privacy-related issues for all systems and activities are managed through IBM’s Chief Privacy Office Helpdesk. Where applicable, IBM appoints Data Protection Officers to ensure that IBM processes personal information in compliance with their jurisdiction’s data protection rules.
Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL)
Under PIPL, you have the right to restrict or object to the processing of your Personal Information and the right to not be subject to solely automated processing. Where the processing of your personal information is based on consent, you have the right to withdraw this consent at any time. This does not affect the lawfulness of the processing based on consent before your withdrawal.
Personal Data Protection Law
Your personal data will be collected and processed by or on behalf of IBM DE COLOMBIA & CIA S.C.A. (“IBM de Colombia”), with NIT No. 860.002.120 – 5, main offices located in Carrera 53 No. 100-25 in Bogotá D.C. and telephone number 3901000.
Under Colombian Personal Data Protection Law, you are entitled to request proof of authorization, be informed about the manner in which personal data are used, and file complaints with the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce for breaches of applicable laws.
General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
Under EU GDPR and UK GDPR, you have the right to restrict or object to the processing of your Personal Information and the right to not be subject to solely automated processing. Where the processing of your personal information is based on consent, you have the right to withdraw this consent at any time. This does not affect the lawfulness of the processing based on consent before your withdrawal.
Contact details of Data Protection Authorities in the European Economic Area can be found here, and in the UK here.
Personal Data Protection Law (PDP)
Under Indonesia Personal Data Protection Law (PDP), you have the right to restrict or object to the processing of your Personal Information and the right to not be subject to solely automated processing. If your personal information is transferred to or accessed by IBM subsidiaries and third parties globally, the list of countries where the personal information is received or accessed is available upon request by selecting Contact Us in the header of this page.
As described in the Facilitating International Transfers section of the IBM Privacy Statement, appropriate safeguards are in place in accordance with applicable legal requirements. To obtain a copy of the relevant safeguards that are in place to protect the international transfer of personal information, select Contact Us in the header of this page.
Data Protection Act (DPA)
Under Kenya DPA, you have the right to restrict or object to the processing of your Personal Information, and right to not be subject to solely automated processing. Select Contact Us in the header of this page to submit a data rights request to opt-out these processing types, or exercise any other rights available to you, as outlined in the IBM Privacy Statement.
As described in the Facilitating International Transfers section of the IBM Privacy Statement, appropriate safeguards are in place in accordance with applicable legal requirements. To obtain a copy of the relevant safeguards that are in place to protect the international transfer of personal information, select Contact Us in the header of this page.
Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA)
For this statement in Arabic, click here.
IBM appoints Data Protection Officers to ensure that we process personal information in compliance with the applicable data protection laws. To contact a Data Protection Officer for your jurisdiction, select Contact Us, select I have a question about IBM's privacy policies and practices, and insert the request details into the form. The request is forwarded to the appropriate Data Protection Officer after selecting Submit.
Korea Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA)
Under Korea PIPA, you have the right to obtain information that is related to processing of personal information that is outsourced or provided to a third party, including the names of the third parties and the details of the specific tasks that are performed by the third parties. You have the right to know about whether certain types of your personal information will be disclosed and how to limit the disclosure of certain types of personal information processing. Select Contact Us to exercise any of the rights available to you.
IBM possesses de-identified data. De-identified data cannot reasonably be used to infer information about, or otherwise be linked to, an identified or identifiable consumer, or a device linked to such person. IBM commits to maintain and use any de-identified data without attempting to reidentify de-identified data.
Where the processing of your personal information is based on consent, you have the right to withdraw this consent at any time. This does not affect the lawfulness of the processing based on consent before your withdrawal.
For all inquiries or complaints that are related to the processing of your Personal Information, or to exercise any of the rights available to you select Contact Us in the header of this page. IBM's Office of Privacy and Responsible Technology Support team will address the inquiry or complaint as appropriate.
Federal Act on Data Protection (FADP)
If your personal information is transferred to or accessed by IBM subsidiaries and third parties globally, the list of countries where the personal information is received or accessed is available upon request by selecting Contact Us in the header of this page.
As described in the Facilitating International Transfers section of the IBM Privacy Statement, appropriate safeguards are in place in accordance with applicable legal requirements. To obtain a copy of the relevant safeguards that are in place to protect the international transfer of personal information, select Contact Us in the header of this page.
Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 (POPIA)
Promotion of Access to Information Act 2, 2000 (PAIA)
If the processing of your personal information is subject to POPIA and PAIA, and your personal information is processed based on legitimate interests, you have the right to object to the processing on grounds relating to your specific situation. Further details regarding your rights and how to exercise these can be found in IBM's PAIA and POPIA manual.
You may also have the right to complain to the Information Regulator. Contact details of Information Regulator (South Africa) can be found here.
Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA)
Your personal information might be collected by using third parties or from publicly available sources. The lists of third parties or publicly available sources that are used to collect personal information are available upon request by selecting Contact Us in the header of this page.
Organic Act No. 2004-634 on the Protection of Personal Data
For this statement in Arabic, click here.
Under Tunisia Organic Act No. 2004-634 on the Protection of Personal Data, you have the right to contact a data protection officer for your jurisdiction and obtain the list of countries to which Personal Information is transferred. To contact a Data Protection Officer for your jurisdiction, select Contact Us in the header of this page.
If your personal information is transferred to or accessed by IBM subsidiaries and third parties globally, the list of countries where the personal information is received or accessed is available upon request by selecting Contact Us in the header of this page.
Abu Dhabi Global Market Data Protection Regulations (ADGM DPR) 2021
Under ADGM DPR you have the right to lodge a complaint with the commissioner of data protection. The contact details of commissioner of data protection can be found here.
IBM possesses de-identified data. De-identified data cannot reasonably be used to infer information about, or otherwise be linked to, an identified or identifiable consumer, or a device linked to such person. IBM commits to maintain and use any de-identified data without attempting to reidentify de-identified data.
Click here to exercise your opt-out rights for specific personal information processing types, such as targeted advertising. Select Contact Us to submit a data rights request to exercise any other rights available to you, as outlined in the IBM Privacy Statement.
California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)
California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA):
For additional rights you may have under CCPA or CPRA, see the California Supplemental Privacy Statement.
Colorado Privacy Act (CPA)
Under CPA, you have certain rights when it comes to the handling of your personal information.
Request access to the personal information that we have on you, or have it updated or corrected. Depending on the applicable law, you may have additional rights concerning your personal information.
Request to obtain your personal information in a usable format and transmit it to another party (also known as the right to data portability).
Request to delete the personal information we hold about you.
Opt-out of specific personal information processing types, such as targeted advertising and the sale of your personal information.
We do not sell personal data as the term sell is commonly understood in this law. A sale is defined to include disclosures of personal data to a third party for monetary or valuable consideration. Select third parties, such as advertising technology partners, data analytics providers, and social networks, may collect or receive information so that IBM can provide you with targeted advertising. These third parties may benefit from the use of this data for their own purposes, such as improving their own services, which may qualify as a sale under the definition extended under this law.
Select Contact Us in the header of this page to submit a data rights request to opt-out these processing types, or exercise any other rights available to you, as outlined in the IBM Privacy Statement.
If the processing of your personal information is subject to this law, and your consumer request has been declined, you have the right to appeal such decision. You can exercise your right to appeal the decision to your request by replying directly to the email you are appealing or submitting a complaint here.
You may also have the right to complain to the Attorney General about the result of your appeal. You can contact the Attorney General here or access the Consumer Protection Unit Contact here.
Connecticut Data Privacy Act (CTDPA)
Under CTDPA, you have certain rights when it comes to the handling of your personal information.
Request access to the personal information that we have on you, or have it updated or corrected. Depending on the applicable law, you may have additional rights concerning your personal information.
Request to obtain your personal information in a usable format and transmit it to another party (also known as the right to data portability).
Request to delete the personal information we hold about you.
Opt-out of specific personal information processing types, such as targeted advertising and the sale of your personal information.
We do not sell personal data as the term sell is commonly understood in this law. A sale is defined to include disclosures of personal data to a third party for monetary or valuable consideration. Select third parties, such as advertising technology partners, data analytics providers, and social networks, may collect or receive information so that IBM can provide you with targeted advertising. These third parties may benefit from the use of this data for their own purposes, such as improving their own services, which may qualify as a sale under the definition extended under this law.
Select Contact Us in the header of this page to submit a data rights request to opt-out these processing types, or exercise any other rights available to you, as outlined in the IBM Privacy Statement.
If the processing of your personal information is subject to this law, and your consumer request has been declined, you have the right to appeal such decision. You can exercise your right to appeal the decision to your request by replying directly to the email you are appealing or submitting a complaint here.
You may also have the right to complain to the Attorney General about the result of your appeal. You can contact the Attorney General here or access the Consumer Protection Unit Contact here.
Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act (DPDA)
Under DPDA, you have certain rights when it comes to the handling of your personal information.
Request access to the personal information that we have on you, or have it updated or corrected. Depending on the applicable law, you may have additional rights concerning your personal information.
Request to obtain your personal information in a usable format and transmit it to another party (also known as the right to data portability).
Request to delete the personal information we hold about you.
Opt-out of specific personal information processing types, such as targeted advertising and the sale of your personal information.
We do not sell personal data as the term sell is commonly understood in this law. A sale is defined to include disclosures of personal data to a third party for monetary or valuable consideration. Select third parties, such as advertising technology partners, data analytics providers, and social networks, may collect or receive information so that IBM can provide you with targeted advertising. These third parties may benefit from the use of this data for their own purposes, such as improving their own services, which may qualify as a sale under the definition extended under this law.
Select Contact Us in the header of this page to submit a data rights request to opt-out these processing types, or exercise any other rights available to you, as outlined in the IBM Privacy Statement.
If the processing of your personal information is subject to this law, and your consumer request has been declined, you have the right to appeal such decision. You can exercise your right to appeal the decision to your request by replying directly to the email you are appealing or submitting a complaint here.
You may also have the right to complain to the Attorney General about the result of your appeal. You can contact the Attorney General here or access the Consumer Protection Unit Contact here.
Florida Digital Bill of Rights (FDBR)
Under FDBR, you have certain rights when it comes to the handling of your personal information.
Request access to the personal information that we have on you, or have it updated or corrected. Depending on the applicable law, you may have additional rights concerning your personal information.
Request to obtain your personal information in a usable format and transmit it to another party (also known as the right to data portability).
Request to delete the personal information we hold about you.
Opt-out of specific personal information processing types, such as targeted advertising and the sale of your personal information.
We do not sell personal data as the term sell is commonly understood in this law. A sale is defined to include disclosures of personal data to a third party for monetary or valuable consideration. Select third parties, such as advertising technology partners, data analytics providers, and social networks, may collect or receive information so that IBM can provide you with targeted advertising. These third parties may benefit from the use of this data for their own purposes, such as improving their own services, which may qualify as a sale under the definition extended under this law.
Select Contact Us in the header of this page to submit a data rights request to opt-out these processing types, or exercise any other rights available to you, as outlined in the IBM Privacy Statement.
If the processing of your personal information is subject to this law, and your consumer request has been declined, you have the right to appeal such decision. You can exercise your right to appeal the decision to your request by replying directly to the email you are appealing or submitting a complaint here.
You may also have the right to complain to the Attorney General about the result of your appeal. You can contact the Attorney General here or access the Consumer Protection Unit Contact here.
Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA).
If IBM processes biometric information, it is retained in compliance with the requirements of Illinois BIPA. Details are available upon request. Select Contact Us in the header of this page to request more information.
Indiana Consumer Data Protection Act (CDPA)
Under CDPA, you have certain rights when it comes to the handling of your personal information.
Request access to the personal information that we have on you, or have it updated or corrected. Depending on the applicable law, you may have additional rights concerning your personal information.
Request to obtain your personal information in a usable format and transmit it to another party (also known as the right to data portability).
Request to delete the personal information we hold about you.
Opt-out of specific personal information processing types, such as targeted advertising and the sale of your personal information.
We do not sell personal data as the term sell is commonly understood in this law. A sale is defined to include disclosures of personal data to a third party for monetary or valuable consideration. Select third parties, such as advertising technology partners, data analytics providers, and social networks, may collect or receive information so that IBM can provide you with targeted advertising. These third parties may benefit from the use of this data for their own purposes, such as improving their own services, which may qualify as a sale under the definition extended under this law.
Select Contact Us in the header of this page to submit a data rights request to opt-out these processing types, or exercise any other rights available to you, as outlined in the IBM Privacy Statement.
If the processing of your personal information is subject to this law, and your consumer request has been declined, you have the right to appeal such decision. You can exercise your right to appeal the decision to your request by replying directly to the email you are appealing or submitting a complaint here.
You may also have the right to complain to the Attorney General about the result of your appeal. You can contact the Attorney General here or access the Consumer Protection Unit Contact here.
Iowa Act Relating to Consumer Data Protection (ICDPA)
Under ICDPA, you have certain rights when it comes to the handling of your personal information.
Select Contact Us in the header of this page to submit a data rights request to opt-out these processing types, or exercise any other rights available to you, as outlined in the IBM Privacy Statement.
If the processing of your personal information is subject to this law, and your consumer request has been declined, you have the right to appeal such decision. You can exercise your right to appeal the decision to your request by replying directly to the email you are appealing or submitting a complaint here.
You may also have the right to complain to the Attorney General about the result of your appeal. You can contact the Attorney General here or access the Consumer Protection Unit Contact here.
Montana Consumer Data Privacy Act (MCDPA)
Under MCDPA, you have certain rights when it comes to the handling of your personal information.
Request access to the personal information that we have on you, or have it updated or corrected. Depending on the applicable law, you may have additional rights concerning your personal information.
Request to obtain your personal information in a usable format and transmit it to another party (also known as the right to data portability).
Request to delete the personal information we hold about you.
Opt-out of specific personal information processing types, such as targeted advertising and the sale of your personal information.
We do not sell personal data as the term sell is commonly understood in this law. A sale is defined to include disclosures of personal data to a third party for monetary or valuable consideration. Select third parties, such as advertising technology partners, data analytics providers, and social networks, may collect or receive information so that IBM can provide you with targeted advertising. These third parties may benefit from the use of this data for their own purposes, such as improving their own services, which may qualify as a sale under the definition extended under this law.
Select Contact Us in the header of this page to submit a data rights request to opt-out these processing types, or exercise any other rights available to you, as outlined in the IBM Privacy Statement.
If the processing of your personal information is subject to this law, and your consumer request has been declined, you have the right to appeal such decision. You can exercise your right to appeal the decision to your request by replying directly to the email you are appealing or submitting a complaint here.
You may also have the right to complain to the Attorney General about the result of your appeal. You can contact the Attorney General here or access the Consumer Protection Unit Contact here.
Oregon Consumer Privacy Act (OCPA)
Under OCPA, you have certain rights when it comes to the handling of your personal information.
Request access to the personal information that we have on you, or have it updated or corrected. Depending on the applicable law, you may have additional rights concerning your personal information.
Request to obtain your personal information in a usable format and transmit it to another party (also known as the right to data portability).
Request to delete the personal information we hold about you.
Opt-out of specific personal information processing types, such as targeted advertising and the sale of your personal information.
We do not sell personal data as the term sell is commonly understood in this law. A sale is defined to include disclosures of personal data to a third party for monetary or valuable consideration. Select third parties, such as advertising technology partners, data analytics providers, and social networks, may collect or receive information so that IBM can provide you with targeted advertising. These third parties may benefit from the use of this data for their own purposes, such as improving their own services, which may qualify as a sale under the definition extended under this law.
Select Contact Us in the header of this page to submit a data rights request to opt-out these processing types, or exercise any other rights available to you, as outlined in the IBM Privacy Statement.
If the processing of your personal information is subject to this law, and your consumer request has been declined, you have the right to appeal such decision. You can exercise your right to appeal the decision to your request by replying directly to the email you are appealing or submitting a complaint here.
You may also have the right to complain to the Attorney General about the result of your appeal. You can contact the Attorney General here or access the Consumer Protection Unit Contact here.
Utah Consumer Privacy Act (UTCPA)
Under UTCPA, you have certain rights when it comes to the handling of your personal information.
Select Contact Us in the header of this page to submit a data rights request to opt-out these processing types, or exercise any other rights available to you, as outlined in the IBM Privacy Statement.
If the processing of your personal information is subject to this law, and your consumer request has been declined, you have the right to appeal such decision. You can exercise your right to appeal the decision to your request by replying directly to the email you are appealing or submitting a complaint here.
You may also have the right to complain to the Attorney General about the result of your appeal. You can contact the Attorney General here or access the Consumer Protection Unit Contact here.
Tennessee Information Protection Act (TIPA)
Under TIPA, you have certain rights when it comes to the handling of your personal information.
Select Contact Us in the header of this page to submit a data rights request to opt-out these processing types, or exercise any other rights available to you, as outlined in the IBM Privacy Statement.
If the processing of your personal information is subject to this law, and your consumer request has been declined, you have the right to appeal such decision. You can exercise your right to appeal the decision to your request by replying directly to the email you are appealing or submitting a complaint here.
You may also have the right to complain to the Attorney General about the result of your appeal. You can contact the Attorney General here or access the Consumer Protection Unit Contact here.
Texas Data Privacy and Security Act (TDPSA)
Under TDPSA, you have certain rights when it comes to the handling of your personal information.
Request access to the personal information that we have on you, or have it updated or corrected. Depending on the applicable law, you may have additional rights concerning your personal information.
Request to obtain your personal information in a usable format and transmit it to another party (also known as the right to data portability).
Request to delete the personal information we hold about you.
Opt-out of specific personal information processing types, such as targeted advertising and the sale of your personal information.
We do not sell personal data as the term sell is commonly understood in this law. A sale is defined to include disclosures of personal data to a third party for monetary or valuable consideration. Select third parties, such as advertising technology partners, data analytics providers, and social networks, may collect or receive information so that IBM can provide you with targeted advertising. These third parties may benefit from the use of this data for their own purposes, such as improving their own services, which may qualify as a sale under the definition extended under this law.
Select Contact Us in the header of this page to submit a data rights request to opt-out these processing types, or exercise any other rights available to you, as outlined in the IBM Privacy Statement.
If the processing of your personal information is subject to this law, and your consumer request has been declined, you have the right to appeal such decision. You can exercise your right to appeal the decision to your request by replying directly to the email you are appealing or submitting a complaint here.
You may also have the right to complain to the Attorney General about the result of your appeal. You can contact the Attorney General here or access the Consumer Protection Unit Contact here.
Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA)
Under VCDPA, you have certain rights when it comes to the handling of your personal information.
Select Contact Us in the header of this page to submit a data rights request to opt-out these processing types, or exercise any other rights available to you, as outlined in the IBM Privacy Statement.
If the processing of your personal information is subject to this law, and your consumer request has been declined, you have the right to appeal such decision. You can exercise your right to appeal the decision to your request by replying directly to the email you are appealing or submitting a complaint here.
You may also have the right to complain to the Attorney General about the result of your appeal. You can contact the Attorney General here or access the Consumer Protection Unit Contact here.
Personal Data Protection Decree (PDPD)
You may have the right to have your personal information restricted, or object to the processing of your personal information. You may submit a complaint to IBM if you are not satisfied with how IBM is processing your personal information, by selecting Contact Us. Where the processing of your personal information is based on consent, you have the right to withdraw this consent at any time. This does not affect the lawfulness of the processing based on consent before your withdrawal.