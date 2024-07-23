Texas Data Privacy and Security Act (TDPSA)

Under TDPSA, you have certain rights when it comes to the handling of your personal information.

Request access to the personal information that we have on you, or have it updated or corrected. Depending on the applicable law, you may have additional rights concerning your personal information.

Request to obtain your personal information in a usable format and transmit it to another party (also known as the right to data portability).

Request to delete the personal information we hold about you.

Opt-out of specific personal information processing types, such as targeted advertising and the sale of your personal information.

We do not sell personal data as the term sell is commonly understood in this law. A sale is defined to include disclosures of personal data to a third party for monetary or valuable consideration. Select third parties, such as advertising technology partners, data analytics providers, and social networks, may collect or receive information so that IBM can provide you with targeted advertising. These third parties may benefit from the use of this data for their own purposes, such as improving their own services, which may qualify as a sale under the definition extended under this law.

Select Contact Us in the header of this page to submit a data rights request to opt-out these processing types, or exercise any other rights available to you, as outlined in the IBM Privacy Statement.

If the processing of your personal information is subject to this law, and your consumer request has been declined, you have the right to appeal such decision. You can exercise your right to appeal the decision to your request by replying directly to the email you are appealing or submitting a complaint here.

You may also have the right to complain to the Attorney General about the result of your appeal. You can contact the Attorney General here or access the Consumer Protection Unit Contact here.