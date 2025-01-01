Get started with design thinking

In this course, you can learn the theory of Enterprise Design Thinking from experts and see real examples

Take the Practitioner course on IBM SkillsBuild
Build the skills that drive outcomes

Explore how to apply design thinking in your own company and what it means for you and your team. The Practitioner course provides you with a baseline of Enterprise Design Thinking® skills: collaboration, synthesis, design research, prototyping and storytelling.
Learning objectives

After completing this course through IBM SkillsBuild, you should be able to:

  • Identify the components of the Enterprise Design Thinking Framework
  • Identify techniques to uncover and explore user needs
  • Describe the purpose of restless reinvention
  • Explain the role of prototyping, ideation and iteration
  • Describe the key elements to improve the quality of a team’s work
  • Apply the Principles of Enterprise Design Thinking to map out a design challenge and create a problem statement
Earn a digital credential Complete this course through IBM SkillsBuild to earn the Enterprise Design Thinking Practitioner digital credential.

Already earned your Practitioner badge? No need to retake.

If you have previously earned your Practitioner badge through a workshop or the previous online platform, there is no requirement to retake this course.

While the process to earn the badge has evolved, the content and learning outcomes remain the same.

If you have questions about other courses and badges, reference the FAQ.
Next steps

Put the framework into practice


Apply the framework, shape solutions and design human-centered outcomes through guided activities.

 Explore the toolkit