The Enterprise Design Thinking® program is evolving. The latest updates on our badging program are in the following sections.
The Practitioner badge, the foundational credential, is now available on IBM SkillsBuild. It remains open to everyone—IBMers and non-IBMers alike.
As part of our transition, the Co-Creator, Team Essentials for AI, Coach, Advocate and Leader badges are temporarily unavailable while we re-evaluate the courses and badging experience, with plans to relaunch in the future.
Yes. The Practitioner badge is open to IBMers and non-IBMers through IBM SkillsBuild.
At the moment, these badges are temporarily unavailable. Stay tuned as we re-evaluate the course and badging experience.
No. These badges are internal and available to IBM employees only.
To learn more about bespoke Enterprise Design Thinking engagements, visit and complete the IBM Garage™ contact form.
Yes. Many learners choose to bring Enterprise Design Thinking principles into local groups, study sessions or team rituals. We encourage you to form and join internal grassroots learning chapters to advance your practice and share.
While we don’t host public chapters, many online communities and local meetups explore design thinking. You can also connect with peers through SkillsBuild.
