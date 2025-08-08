Enterprise Design Thinking

Apply design thinking to complex problems, organizations and teams

Enterprise Design Thinking is evolving.

We have updated our course offerings and badge availability.

Transformative benefits

Modern teams need more than process, they need purpose


Enterprise Design Thinking® gives you a shared language to align faster, focus on what matters and deliver with empathy and speed.

In a world of constant change, alignment is a competitive advantage. Enterprise Design Thinking helps teams cut through noise, stay focused and move with clarity. The Enterprise Design Thinking Practitioner course has helped thousands of teams across industries adopt a more aligned, human-centered approach to operations and innovation.
It's more than a framework

Organizations that use Enterprise Design Thinking have seen:

 2x

Faster to market

 300%

Return on investment

 75%

Increased team efficiency
It unifies everyone around a very clear approach. One that is oriented around the customer as opposed to different people’s objectives. Former head of marketing strategy and operations Virgin Money
Trusted by world-class enterprises around the world
Next steps

500,000 practitioners—One shared mindset


