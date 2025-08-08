Apply design thinking to complex problems, organizations and teams
Enterprise Design Thinking® gives you a shared language to align faster, focus on what matters and deliver with empathy and speed.
In a world of constant change, alignment is a competitive advantage. Enterprise Design Thinking helps teams cut through noise, stay focused and move with clarity. The Enterprise Design Thinking Practitioner course has helped thousands of teams across industries adopt a more aligned, human-centered approach to operations and innovation.
Organizations that use Enterprise Design Thinking have seen:
Faster to market
Return on investment
Increased team efficiency
We’ve launched a new learning experience on IBM SkillsBuild®, where you can now earn your Practitioner badge for free.
As part of our transition, the Co-Creator, Team Essentials for AI, Coach, Advocate and Leader are temporarily unavailable while we re-evaluate the courses and badging experience, with plans to relaunch in the future. If you’ve already earned any of these badges, they will continue to display on your internal profile and on Credly.
