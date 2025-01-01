Guided activities to align your team and apply design thinking in your work today
Determine why you would or wouldn’t use AI to solve your users’ problems.
Identify the data that you have and what data you need to get.
Deconstruct your data sources into the components that you need to teach your AI.
Revisit your big ideas and bring them down to earth.
Brainstorm the impact that your AI can have on people and the world.
Build a better understanding of your users’ current experience.
Build empathy for your users through a conversation informed by your team’s observations.
Outline what users need in order to achieve their goals.
Identify project stakeholders, their expectations and their relationship to each other.
When your team needs a “reality check,” identify your assumptions and the best ways to address them.
Break down your long-term experience into the most essential near-term outcomes for your user.
If you don’t know where you’re going, you might not get there. Use Hills to clearly state your intent in terms of user and market value.
Decide your next move by focusing on the intersection of importance and feasibility.
Define your goals and action steps to understand your users and address your team’s unknowns.
Describe requirements as discrete tasks a user must do to reach their goal.
Rapidly diverge on a breadth of possible solutions to meet your users’ needs.
Create short stories that predict your users’ future problems and produce novel solutions to address those problems.
Communicate ideas through visual stories that showcase how they fit into your users’ lives.
Draft a vision of your user’s future experience to show how your ideas address their current needs.
Observe users interacting with a prototype in order to evaluate its success.
Gather and organize feedback from users, team members or stakeholders.
Communicate your ideas quickly by using cheap and versatile materials.
Prototype digital user interfaces at low and medium fidelity to quickly get feedback.
Observe users, in their daily context, to understand the “how” and “why” behind their behavior.
Get to know users or stakeholders by using the oldest trick in the book: reaching out and talking to them.
Stay informed on the team’s actions, ask for assistance, and surface blockers early.
Learn and discuss each others’ hopes and fears before starting a project or onboarding new team members.
Tell stories to share your work and exchange feedback.
Reflect together at the end of an iteration and find ways to improve the way you work together.
We’ve launched a new learning experience on SkillsBuild, where you can now earn your Practitioner badge for free.