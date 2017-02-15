The full Shamoon: how the devastating malware was inserted into networks.

Analysis of one of the threat actor’s documents found that if the macro executes, it launches two separate PowerShell Scripts. The first one executes a PowerShell script served from hxxp://139.59.46.154:3485/eiloShaegae1. The host is possibly related to attacks that served the Pupy RAT, a publicly available cross-platform remote access tool.

The second script calls VirtualAlloc to create a buffer, uses memset to load Metasploit-related shellcode into that buffer and executes it through CreateThread. Metasploit is an open source framework popular as a tool for developing and executing exploit code against a remote target machine. The shellcode performs a DWORD XOR of 4 bytes at an offset from the beginning of the shellcode that changes the code to create a loop so the XOR continues 0x57 times.

If this execution is successful, it creates a buffer using VirtualAlloc and calls InternetReadFile in a loop until all the file contents are retrieved from hxxp://45.76.128.165:4443/0w0O6. This is then returned as a string to PowerShell, which calls invoke-expression (iex) on it, indicating that the expected payload is PowerShell.

Of note, the macro contained a DownloadFile() function that would use URLDownloadToFileA, but this was never actually used.

Based on observations associated with the malicious document, we observed subsequent shell sessions probably associated with Metasploit’s Meterpreter that enabled deployment of additional tools and malware preceding deployment of three Shamoon-related files: ntertmgr32.exe, ntertmgr64.exe and vdsk911.sys.