The full Shamoon: how the devastating malware was inserted into networks.

6 min read
Authored by the IBM X-Force Incident Response and Intelligence Services (IRIS) team.
Researchers from the IBM X-Force Incident Response and Intelligence Services (IRIS) team identified a missing link in the operations of a threat actor involved in recent Shamoon malware attacks against Gulf state organizations. These attacks, which occurred in November 2016 and January 2017, reportedly affected thousands of computers across multiple government and civil organizations in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in Gulf states. Shamoon is designed to destroy computer hard drives by wiping the master boot record (MBR) and data irretrievably, unlike ransomware, which holds the data hostage for a fee.
Through their recent investigations, our forensics analysts pinpointed the initial compromise vector and post-compromise operations that led to the deployment of the destructive Shamoon malware on targeted infrastructures. It’s worth mentioning that, according to X-Force IRIS, the initial compromise took place weeks before the actual Shamoon deployment and activation were launched.
Since Shamoon incidents feature the infiltration and escalation stages of targeted attacks, X-Force IRIS responders sought out the attackers’ entry point. Their findings pointed to what appears to be the initial point of compromise the attackers used: a document containing a malicious macro that, when approved to execute, enabled C2 communications to the attacker’s server and remote shell via PowerShell.
The document was not the only one discovered in the recent attack waves. X-Force IRIS researchers had been tracking earlier activity associated with similar malicious, PowerShell-laden documents themed as resumes and human resources documents, some of which related to organizations in Saudi Arabia. This research identified several bouts of offensive activity that occurred in the past few months, which revealed similar operational methods in which the attackers served malicious documents and other malware executables from web servers to their targets to establish an initial foothold in the network.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
Although Shamoon was previously documented in research blogs, the specific network compromise methods leading to the attacks have remained unclear in the reported cases. X-Force IRIS researchers studied Shamoon’s attack life cycle and observed its tactics at Saudi-based organizations and private sector companies. This research led them to believe that the actor using Shamoon in recent attacks relied heavily on weaponized documents built to leverage PowerShell to establish their initial network foothold and subsequent operations:
Figure 1: Shamoon Attack — Logical Flow of Events
X-Force IRIS identified the below malicious document:
Our researchers examined the domain that hosted the first malicious file, mol.com-ho[.]me. Per the domain’s WHOIS record, an anonymized registrant registered com-ho[.]me in October 2016 and used it to serve malicious documents with similar macro activation features. The following list of documents included:
These files were most likely delivered via spear phishing emails to lure employees into unwittingly launching the malicious payload.
A closer review of the file names revealed “IT Worx” and “MCI.” A search of the name IT Worx brings up a global software professional services organization headquartered in Egypt. MCI is Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce and Investment. It is possible these names were used in spear phishing emails because they would seem benign to Saudi-based employees and lure them to open the attachment.
X-Force IRIS researchers further identified that the threat actor behind the malicious documents served many of them using a URL-shortening scheme in the following pattern: briefl[.]ink/{a-z0-9}[5].
The following figure is a visual example of what employees may have encountered when they opened the malicious Word files sent to them in preparation for a Shamoon attack:
Figure 2: Malicious Word Document Delivered in Preparation of a Shamoon Malware Attack (Source: X-Force IRIS)
Passive DNS results on a communications domain associated with the Shamoon attack revealed related network infrastructure, identifying additional domains used by the threat actors.
X-Force IRIS discovered that the threat actor was hosting at least one malicious executable on a server hosted on ntg-sa[.]com. This file duped targets into believing it was a Flash player installer that would drop a Windows batch to invoke PowerShell into the same C2 communications.
Analysis of one of the threat actor’s documents found that if the macro executes, it launches two separate PowerShell Scripts. The first one executes a PowerShell script served from hxxp://139.59.46.154:3485/eiloShaegae1. The host is possibly related to attacks that served the Pupy RAT, a publicly available cross-platform remote access tool.
The second script calls VirtualAlloc to create a buffer, uses memset to load Metasploit-related shellcode into that buffer and executes it through CreateThread. Metasploit is an open source framework popular as a tool for developing and executing exploit code against a remote target machine. The shellcode performs a DWORD XOR of 4 bytes at an offset from the beginning of the shellcode that changes the code to create a loop so the XOR continues 0x57 times.
If this execution is successful, it creates a buffer using VirtualAlloc and calls InternetReadFile in a loop until all the file contents are retrieved from hxxp://45.76.128.165:4443/0w0O6. This is then returned as a string to PowerShell, which calls invoke-expression (iex) on it, indicating that the expected payload is PowerShell.
Of note, the macro contained a DownloadFile() function that would use URLDownloadToFileA, but this was never actually used.
Based on observations associated with the malicious document, we observed subsequent shell sessions probably associated with Metasploit’s Meterpreter that enabled deployment of additional tools and malware preceding deployment of three Shamoon-related files: ntertmgr32.exe, ntertmgr64.exe and vdsk911.sys.
Although the complete list of Shamoon’s victims is not public, Bloomberg reported that in one case, thousands of computers were destroyed at the headquarters of Saudi’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, erasing critical data and bringing operations to a halt for several days.
The recent activity X-Force IRIS is seeing from the Shamoon attackers has so far been detected in two waves, but those are likely to subside following the public attention the cases have garnered since late 2016.
Saudi Arabia released a warning to local organizations about the Shamoon malware, alerting about potential attacks and advising organizations to prepare. Analysis and warnings about Shamoon are resulting in preparation on the targets’ end, and actors are likely to disappear and change their tactics until the next wave of attacks.
For technical details on this research and related indicators of compromise, see the X-Force Advisory on X-Force Exchange.