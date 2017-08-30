The educator’s back-to-school cybersecurity checklist: Make mitigating command injection a priority

According to X-Force analysis of 2016 data, the top attack vector targeting 42 percent of X-Force-monitored clients involved using malicious input data to attempt to control or disrupt the target system. Command injection, which includes operating system command injection (OS CMDi), SQL injection and other types of code injection, belongs in this category. When assessing attacks targeting the education sector, this percentage jumps to 63 percent.



Source: IBM Managed Security Services data

This statistic illustrates the need for the education sector to take steps to thwart command injection attacks. Earlier this year, an attacker obtained access to the computer systems of dozens of universities in the U.S. and U.K. through SQL injection. In another reported incident, a gray-hat security researcher accessed thousands of student records from an educational institution in India using an SQL injection exploit.

In fact, in the last five years, X-Force Interactive Security Incident data revealed that SQL injection incidents were one of the most reported types of incidents in the education sector, second only to malware incidents.