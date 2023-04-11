In the evolution of cybersecurity, the threat landscape is ever-changing while the line of defense is ever-shrinking. Security professionals started with securing the perimeters, but now we need to assume a breach in a zero-trust environment. However, providing intelligence to help users stay ahead of threats becomes a challenge when that information is overwhelmingly voluminous and complex.

Because intelligence providers tend to feed every piece of information to their users, many people think of threat intelligence as noise. With all the sophisticated tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) appearing daily, providing relevant threat intelligence is the only option to stay ahead of threats without overwhelming existing security operations.

Relevant threat intelligence sounds too good to be true, but it is possible with the proper methodology. Three phases are required to produce relevant threat intelligence: create, disseminate and infuse.